Atlas Copco: Dry, Energy-Saving Scroll Vacuum Pump for Food, Pharmaceutical and Laboratory Applications

With the new oil-free DSS scroll vacuum pump, Atlas Copco is expanding its range of dry industrial pumps. The robust, low-wear pump is particularly suitable for vacuum generation in the rough vacuum range.

A key feature of the innovation is its simple and effective operating principle for gas handling. Inside the pump there are two intermeshing, spiral-shaped screws made of aluminium. One spiral screw is fixed, while the second one rotates to compress the gas inclusions.

Lower life cycle costs

The ergonomic vacuum pump is also characterized by low energy consumption, lower life cycle costs and user-friendly operation. Due to the dry running of the pump, no oil changes are necessary; there is also no need to replace the exhaust filters. Therefore the overall maintenance requirements are relatively low. The reduced service and maintenance costs can also be attributed to the fact that the removable front cover simplifies access to the pump interior of the DSS scroll vacuum pump.

Predestined for pharmaceutical and food applications

Equipped with these properties and high-quality materials, the new development is particularly suitable for applications in the pharmaceutical industry as well as in food packaging and processing. In these and other industries, the pump will provide a stable vacuum at an atmospheric pressure of up to 1 mbar and maximum productivity at low to medium flow rates.

According to TÜV Rheinland "completely oil-free

"Another important feature of the DSS scroll vacuum pump is its complete freedom from oil. It does not use any oil for sealing or cooling, so there is no risk of oil contamination," explains Alexander Frerichs, the responsible Atlas Copco Product Manager. To verify and prove this, TÜV Rheinland has carried out extensive measurements of the aerosol oil content in 2019. "No traces of oil whatsoever could be detected in the exhaust air stream, which is a maximum of cleanliness and safety for the production environment and people," emphasizes Alexander Frerichs. Based on the TÜV results, Atlas Copco's new DSS scroll vacuum pump has been classified and certified in the top "Class 0".

Exemplary applications at a glance:

  • Processing, packaging, drying of food
  • Thermoforming
  • Medical Systems
  • Vacuum impregnation
  • Central house vacuum
  • Pick and place
  • Laboratory vacuum.

Source: https://www.atlascopco.com/en-us

