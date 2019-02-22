Atlas Copco: Clean and Environmental Friendly Vacuum Pumps Certified by TÜV Rheinland

Since October 2018 three different types of oilfree vacuum pumps were measured and certified, the oil-free claw vacuum pump DZS, the oil-free screw vacuum pump DHS VSD+ and the new Atlas Copco innovation of oilfree liquid ring pumps LRP VSD+. As a result, all three pump types meet the strictest quality requirements and have been classified by TÜV as completely oil-free in the best "Class 0", that means: Certified Environmental friendliness, Zero risk of oil contamination, Safety for applications and people health!

Three pump types were certified by TÜV Rheinland

The measurements were carried out without an oil removal device at the outlet between the pumps and measurement membrane. The three pump types were certified by TÜV Rheinland that no traces of aerosol oil (Concentration below 0.01 mg/m³) could be detected in the exhaust air flow. The vacuum pumps were certified by the testers to be completely harmless to the quality of the ambient air during the process, because oilinduced damage to sensitive applications and products cannot occur.

No oil migrates in the pump environment

"The differences between the individual ISO classes can be decisive for vacuum users in many industries, similar to the classification in compressor technology. Only "Class 0" vacuum pumps can guarantee oil-free exhaust air. Accordingly, only pumps of this class can be classified as safe for sensitive applications", says Stephan Voellmecke, Product Manager Utility Vacuum. Beside that also the impact on environment and people health of oil emitting vacuum pumps will be no more tolerated by the public and sustainable companies.

Used in a variety of sensitive areas

Completely oil-free vacuum pumps from Atlas Copco are used in a variety of sensitive areas - in food processing and packaging processes, in the production of semiconductors or medicines, and in the paper industry. Even small traces of oil in these applications can damage products and people health.

Source: http://www.atlascopco.com