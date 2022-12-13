Posted in | News | Semiconductor

Atlas Copco Strengthens US Presence with New Manufacturing Facilities for the Semiconductor Industry

Edwards, part of the Atlas Copco Group, is opening the doors to two new manufacturing facilities in Arizona and Massachusetts to support the fast-growing North American semiconductor market.

“We are increasing our presence in the US to be close to our customers, who are committing large investments in US semiconductor manufacturing,” said Geert Follens, Business Area President Vacuum Technique. “Agile operations, increased capacity and local-for-local supply are essential to supporting our customers, and our Chandler and Haverhill investments will play a key role in the continued growth of safe, productive and environmentally sustainable chip manufacturing in North America.”

The 200,000-square-foot facility in Chandler, Arizona, began operations in late November and provides remanufacturing and assembly of vacuum pumps and other equipment essential to meet the demand for new semiconductor fab requirements. It uses advanced automation and data solutions to disassemble, clean, inspect, repair, replace and reassemble pumps. Approximately 200 new jobs will be created in the local area.

Meanwhile, a new facility for cryopump manufacturing and R&D located in Haverhill, north of Boston, Massachusetts, will begin operations in mid-December. Around 280 roles will be transferred from current facilities in Chelmsford to Haverhill and an additional 60 roles are also expected to be created, covering skilled manufacturing, engineering and technology.

Environmental sustainability has been a key consideration in the construction of both facilities. Chandler is certified to the Green Globes science-based building rating system, and features water recycling, electric vehicle charging and solar panels to contribute to more sustainable manufacturing operations. Haverhill incorporates a high-efficiency HVAC system, solar panels and two underground water retention units to collect water to feed surrounding trees and landscaping.

In addition to the new facilities in Chandler and Haverhill, Atlas Copco recently announced an investment in a new dry pump manufacturing facility in Genesee County, New York, expected to generate around 600 jobs.

Source: http://www.atlascopcogroup.com

