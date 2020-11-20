Posted in | Materials Processing | 3D Printing

Xometry Named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List

Xometry, the largest U.S. marketplace for custom manufacturing, was named to this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list in North America, recognizing the company’s 949% growth from 2016-2019.

The company finished with an overall ranking of #126. The Fast 500 list is an annual ranking of the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech sectors and is now in its 26th year.

"Xometry continues to grow quickly, even in the midst of COVID-related supply chain disruptions,” said Randy Altschuler, Xometry’s CEO. “I am proud of our team’s incredible work and would like to thank Deloitte for recognizing us on this year’s Fast 500 list. We are honored to be included along with many companies that, like us, are transforming their respective industries.”

According to Deloitte, the Technology Fast 500 award recipients are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

Xometry’s rapid growth has continued in 2020, with the company recently raising $75MM from investors including T. Rowe Price Funds and Durable Capital Partners LP. The company has also been expanding rapidly in Europe, where it began operating after the acquisition of Munich-based Shift in November 2019.

