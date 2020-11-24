StocExpo Announces New Women in Tanks Initiative

StocExpo, the world’s leading bulk liquid storage event has announced its next new focal point for the 2021 event in Antwerp – Women in Tanks – to highlight the women working in the tank storage sector.

To secure the future success of the tank storage sector, the industry needs to attract the right people and to retain a diversity of talent, skills, experience and thought. For this reason, StocExpo is promoting diversity in the industry as well as celebrating what a great sector this is for both women and men to work.

Rikki Bhachu, StocExpo Senior Marketing Manager, says: “This new addition to StocExpo will be packed with the most inspiring women in the industry, where every story and experience, every new initiative and talk is relevant and every piece of advice another crack in the glass ceiling.”

1 in 8 engineers are women and are hugely successful, and we want to encourage more women to join the sector. Women in responsible positions in the tank storage industry are still a relative rarity but slowly growing, as Women in Tanks representatives Margaret Dunn and Elodie Zausa note.

Dunn revealed:- “When I joined the industry 15 years ago there were very few women in the sector. I'm pleased to see the numbers slowly increasing, but there's still work to be done.”

Elodie Zausa said in a recent interview that where once she might have been the only woman in a meeting now, there are now others.

StocExpo 2021 will be held between 16-18 March in Antwerp, Belgium. You can find out more information here.

If you would like to be involved in this initiative, and join our other inspiring women, please get in contact with [email protected].

For more information on this initiative please visit www.stocexpo.com/en/about/women-in-tanks

Source: https://www.stocexpo.com/en/