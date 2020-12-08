TESCAN Announces the Release of the TESCAN Rocking Stage to Improve High Current Milling Processes on TESCAN Plasma FIB-SEM Instruments

TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING a.s. announces the release of the TESCAN Rocking Stage, a fully integrated component for TESCAN Plasma FIB-SEM instruments that operate seamlessly with TESCAN hardware and software. This TESCAN-designed Rocking Stage delivers new capabilities not available with other rocking stage configurations such as Y-axis tilt perpendicular to main stage X-axis tilt and real-time SEM monitoring of the milling process for precise end-pointing.

Rocking stage technology is the most efficient method for improving surface quality and mitigating curtaining artifacts that can result from the use of higher beam currents that speed material removal. Time to result is a priority for customers in both semiconductor failure analysis and advanced materials research which is why they utilize plasma FIB. The TESCAN Rocking Stage further contributes to time to result because setup and operation are performed within the already familiar TESCAN Essence GUI. Additionally, the TESCAN Rocking Stage does not impede the operation of other hardware components. Lukáš Hladík, Product manager, FIB-SEM Portfolio, Semiconductor Industry, TESCAN

The Rocking Stage setup wizard allows users to set-up automated milling and rocking workflow, including defining and storing two or more rocking positions. The TESCAN Rocking Stage design preserves the versatility of the FIB-SEM system, including full compatibility with the load locks, Beam Deceleration Mode (BDM), and the RSTEM detector. The TESCAN Rocking Stage can accommodate large or flat thin samples, up to 4” wafer. As a TESCAN component, all support for the TESCAN Rocking Stage is handled by TESCAN.

The TESCAN Rocking Stage can be ordered from 10th December 2020 as an option on new SOLARIS X and AMBER X Plasma FIB-SEM systems. Current users of SOLARIS X and AMBER X G4 series instruments can contact TESCAN to inquire about adding the new TESCAN Rocking Stage. Learn more about the new TESCAN Rocking Stage here.