Element Takes Significant Step in Digitalization Journey with Remote Witnessing Capabilities

Element Materials Technology (Element) has accelerated the rollout of a renewed digital remote witnessing offering to improve the customer experience as part of the large-scale digital transformation of the business.

Element is using market-leading technologies, easily accessible by customers the world over, and which allow virtual access to its complete range of testing services from anywhere in the world. Through the use of these easily accessible digital platforms, customers can watch live testing of their materials and products remotely, keep their testing programs on track, avoid unnecessary travel and hotel costs, and focus on more productive, value-creating activities for their own organizations.

As with standard testing protocol, all remotely witnessed testing is performed in accordance with all the relevant certification and security conformance standards. The delivery of the service is supported by rigorous operating procedures and usage guides, designed to give the customer the same high quality, efficient Element experience as they would in person.

I am delighted that we are accelerating the roll-out of these capabilities at a time when customers across many of the end markets that we serve continue to face challenges that have arisen out of the COVID-19 crisis. Element has been successfully delivering remote witnessing services to many of our clients for several years, and 2020 presented us with an opportunity to optimize our capabilities to better serve them through the restrictions that the pandemic caused. Element’s remote witnessing offering is a shining example of our ability to drive value through internal transformation and delivering growth by leveraging data, automation, AI, and practical IoT to enhance customer experience and our competitive advantage. Janet White, EVP, Digital Transformation, Element

Remote Witnessing from Element can comply with any export regulations as regulated by the US International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), US Export Administration Regulations (EAR), US Office of Foreign Asset Controls (OFAC), Canadian Controlled Goods Program (CGP), and the UK Strategic Export Control Lists.

