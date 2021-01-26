Metso Outotec 8th Most Sustainable Company in the World

Metso Outotec is ranked 8th on the Corporate Knights 2021 Global 100 Index of most sustainable companies in the world, and places as a top-ranking company among its peers. The results were announced virtually today.

Corporate Knights, the Toronto-based media and investment advisory company, released its annual list of the worlds’ 100 most sustainable corporations for the 17th time. Corporate Knights analyzed 8,080 companies on environmental, social and governance indicators relative to industry peers using publicly available information.

Metso Outotec aims to be a sustainability leader in the industry by making a net positive impact on the planet. The company has set ambitious goals for sustainability and announced its commitment to limiting global warming to 1.5°C, with targets that are validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

“We are proud that our sustainability work gets recognition and we are number 8 among the Global 100 most sustainable companies. Our focus is on developing sustainable products and services to our Aggregates, Minerals and Metals industry customers. We can support our customers with energy and emission efficient and water efficient solutions as well as circular solutions and safety. We are also committed to reducing the CO 2 emissions of our own manufacturing, logistics and supply chain. By joining forces with our customers, partners and the communities, we will accelerate sustainable innovation together,” says Piia Karhu, SVP Business Development.

