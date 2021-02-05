SMTconnect From 4 – 6 May 2021 Cancelled Due to Covid-19

Due to the continuing high rate of infections and the associated restrictions, Mesago Messe Frankfurt GmbH has decided to cancel the SMTconnect. The event was to have taken place in Nuremberg from 4 – 6 May 2021.

Discussions with exhibitors held in recent months, as well as feedback from visitors, have shown that the focus of the SMT community is on face-to-face events. This interest is met by the organizer Mesago Messe Frankfurt GmbH, which led to the decision not to hold a digital trade show.

"We are very sorry to have to cancel the on-site event in May again. However, the present situation of the pandemic does not allow us to provide the necessary planning security for the community in spring," explains Anthula Parashoudi, Vice President SMTconnect,

The SMTconnect will be held again in its usual form in Nuremberg from 10 – 12 May 2022. More information is available at: www.smtconnect.com.

Source: https://smt.mesago.com/nuremberg/en.html