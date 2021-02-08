Learn About StaticStop ESD Floor Tiles During the IPC APEX Virtual EXPO

StaticStop, a division of SelecTech, Inc., and leader in the manufacture of innovative ESD flooring products that save time and money, will exhibit in Booth #930 during the 2021 IPC APEX Virtual EXPO, scheduled to take place March 9-11, 2021 online at: www.ipcapexexpo.org. The company will highlight its FreeStyle™ ESD PLUS flooring during the virtual expo.

Image Cedit: StaticStop

StaticStop offers the most complete line of ESD flooring available in the market, including epoxy floor coatings, glue-down tile and sheet products and the patented FreeStyle and SelecTile interlocking flooring. StaticStop also has the most depth in technical knowledge of ESD flooring with a staff of experts that have been involved in ESD flooring for more than 20 years. Tom Ricciardelli, President/CEO is actively involved in the ESDA and currently serves as the chairman of the ESD Flooring Committee.

During the IPC APEX Virtual EXPO, StaticStop will highlight GroundFloor PLUS and FreeStyle PLUS, products pre-finished with conductive urethane, making them the easiest to maintain products in the market. They will also feature the new SelecTile ESD in Gray, an industrial interlocking tile suitable for the heaviest traffic and a great replacement for failing ESD Epoxy in factories and warehouses.

FreeStyle ESD tiles employ a patented glueless “zipper” interlocking system that enables the flooring to be installed over existing flooring with minimal subfloor preparation. There’s no need for messy, toxic adhesive and down-time is significantly reduced—often times without need to close off an area.

Made with 70 percent recycled materials and 100 percent recyclable, FreeStyle ESD meets CA 1350 Indoor Air Quality and is MAS Certified Green.

To request a sample of FreeStyle ESD or any other of their ESD flooring samples or information for their complete ESD Flooring line, please call 508-583-3200 or visit: www.staticstop.com.

Source: https://staticstop.com/