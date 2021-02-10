Xometry Helps American Manufacturers Better Manage Cash Flow Through Launch of Xometry Pay Invoicing Platform

Xometry, the largest U.S. marketplace for custom manufacturing, today released Xometry Pay, its new suite of payment products that allows machine shops and custom manufacturers to quickly accept credit cards and offer payment terms for their customers, backed by Xometry. This product is now available to manufacturers currently in Xometry’s network as well as the broader manufacturing community.

Xometry’s success to date has come from building a network of small- and medium-sized manufacturers and delivering work to them through our AI-driven platform. Xometry Pay represents the expansion of our offerings. Xometry is now the destination for small manufacturers to improve their business efficiency. Whether you choose to accept jobs through our platform or on your own, Xometry will manage collection and offer predictable payment terms to you and your customers. Randy Altschuler, CEO, Xometry

Xometry Pay follows the release of the Xometry Advance Card and FastPay - two tools that enhance cash flow flexibility. With Xometry Pay, any manufacturer can use these services on any job. This includes 30% payment advances at the start of the job, the remaining payment net-30, and accelerated payment options if needed.

Manufacturers and their customers can begin using these services immediately after filling out a simple online registration form, and there is no commitment required. To encourage custom manufacturers to see how Xometry Pay can benefit their business, Xometry is offering a free 90-day introductory period.

How to get started

All machine shops and custom manufacturers are eligible to enroll immediately. Visit xometry.com/supplier and provide basic business information. Onboarding takes just a few minutes, and then you are ready to process your first Purchase Order and get your customers set up with payment terms.

