NovaCentrix to Show PulseForge Soldering Batch & In-Line Solutions During APEX Virtual EXPO

NovaCentrix, the industry’s leading provider of photonic curing tools, conductive inks and the new PulseForge® Soldering high-intensity pulsed-light solution, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2021 IPC APEX Virtual EXPO, scheduled to take place March 9-11, 2021 online at: www.ipcapexexpo.org. The NovaCentrix team will showcase PulseForge Soldering Batch and In-Line solutions.

Image Credit: NovaCentrix

PulseForge® Soldering Batch is ideal for stand-alone processing requirements. Ultra-fast heating and cooling means no damage to heat-sensitive substrates and components. And the freedom to use less expensive materials, including processing with off-the-shelf SC305, with both Batch and In-Line models

PulseForge® Soldering In-Line is SMEMA 9851 compliant with high throughput, and available with input and output buffers. Move past conventional, slow, inflexible soldering solutions and take back control of materials and design in electronics manufacturing – without damaging temperature-sensitive substrates and components.

NovaCentrix’ PulseForge® soldering tools enable new types of products in applications like consumer electronics, automotive, and medical wearables. Product innovators and manufacturers can utilize flexible, low-cost substrates and deliver functionality not possible with conventional soldering. PulseForge Soldering’s ultra-fast, high-intensity pulsed-light solution processes in seconds or less. And with no damage from sustained heat, common with other soldering solutions, there is no damage to heat-sensitive substrates, such as paper and plastic, or components, including LEDs.

NovaCentrix has partnered with customers for 20 years in taking products from inception to full production. PulseForge® photonic curing tools have been adopted world-wide and continue to revolutionize the printed electronics industry. Additionally, NovaCentrix’ Metalon® conductive inks capitalize on advanced materials and formulations to provide conductivity options for additive manufacturing of printed electronics with stretchable, solderable, resistive and magnetic qualities.

