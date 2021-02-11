Posted in | Materials Testing

Using Uniaxial Powder Testing to Optimize High Shear Wet Granulation

Uniaxial Unconfined Yield Strength (uUYS) can be used to assess and rank powder flowability for a wide range of powder handling processes in various industries, including Chemical, Food, Construction, and Pharmaceutical. 

Uniaxial testing first involves the construction of a powder column at a given Major Principal Stress (MPS or σ1), the confining sleeve is then removed before the freestanding column of material is fractured. The force required to break the column informs on the uUYS (σC) of the powder. The UPT also allows bulk powder properties such as density and compressibility to be determined.

Consolidation studies can also be conducted in a range of environments using an off-instrument Consolidation Station. Samples can be consolidated for extended periods of time, at a specific humidity and/or temperature.

Our new application note “Uniaxial Powder Testing for Optimising High Shear Wet Granulation” presents a study using the Uniaxial Powder Tester (UPT) to characterize a range of pharmaceutical blends and the corresponding granulates to illustrate how uUYS values can clearly differentiate between the formulations and quantify the impact of the granulation process conditions.

Download your copy here.
 

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Freeman Technology. (2021, February 11). Using Uniaxial Powder Testing to Optimize High Shear Wet Granulation. AZoM. Retrieved on February 11, 2021 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55546.

  • MLA

    Freeman Technology. "Using Uniaxial Powder Testing to Optimize High Shear Wet Granulation". AZoM. 11 February 2021. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55546>.

  • Chicago

    Freeman Technology. "Using Uniaxial Powder Testing to Optimize High Shear Wet Granulation". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55546. (accessed February 11, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Freeman Technology. 2021. Using Uniaxial Powder Testing to Optimize High Shear Wet Granulation. AZoM, viewed 11 February 2021, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55546.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

How 3D Printing was Used to Create a New Airway Stent

AZoM speaks with Dr. Jean-Christophe Leroux, Professor of Drug Formulation and Delivery at ETH Zurich. Jean-Christophe and his team have developed a new 3D printed airway stent that will allow for the quick and safe treatment of upper airway obstructions.

How 3D Printing was Used to Create a New Airway Stent

More Content from Freeman Technology

See all content from Freeman Technology