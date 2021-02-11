TESCAN Announces their New Nanomanipulator for Lift-Out and Manipulation Applications Performed in TESCAN SEM and FIB-SEM Instruments

TESCAN Nanomanipulator is designed specifically for TESCAN SEM and FIB-SEM instruments to provide users with a reduced vibration solution that also provides the advantage of full compatibility with TESCAN microscope operation software.

TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING a.s. announces the release of their Nanomanipulator, a fully integrated solution that supports lift-out as well as micro-and nanoscale manipulation under both room temperature and cryo conditions, on TESCAN SEM and FIB-SEM instruments. TESCAN Nanomanipulator is an excellent solution for TEM lamella lift-out, manipulation for prototyping, and local charge dissipation applications that don’t also require sample rotation or advanced manipulation capabilities. TESCAN’s design reduces vibration during lift-out or manipulation for smooth and predictable movement.

Because this solution was designed within TESCAN and specifically for TESCAN instruments, we are able to control the quality of the final product, assure its compatibility with other hardware and software present on the system, and also test it on the instrument before delivery. We believe our users whose needs don’t require complex lift-out and manipulation will appreciate the choice to have our Nanomanipulator on their system. Lukáš Hladík, Product Manager for FIB-SEM Portfolio for the Semiconductor Market, TESCAN

TESCAN Nanomanipulator provides movement along the X, Y, and Z axes. Controlled directly from a module within TESCAN’s Essence microscope operation software, the Nanomanipulator operation is performed without leaving the microscope live view window, using mouse gestures for navigation. Some common applications for TESCAN Nanomanipulator include TEM lamella lift-out, micro or nanomanipulation for prototyping applications, precise Si mask placement within the TESCAN TRUE-X sectioning method for curtaining suppression at very high Plasma-FIB milling rates, and localized charge dissipation.

TESCAN Nanomanipulator is also designed for fast and easy probe exchange with a nanomanipulator arm that can be unmounted from inside the chamber for the probe tip exchange.

