High Performing Hydrophilic Porous Plastic Discs & Annular Absorbers

Vyon® porous plastic discs and annular absorbers manufactured to extremely tight tolerances by Porvair Sciences offer cutting-edge filtration and separation of materials for healthcare, pharmaceutical and life science applications. 

Drawing upon a wealth of knowledge in the manufacture of industry-leading porous plastics, combined with advanced materials expertise, Porvair Sciences has established a reputation for delivering outstanding hydrophilic components to OEM customers worldwide. 

Employing precision moulding and die cutting processes, Porvair Sciences can efficiently convert hydrophilic Vyon® porous plastic into discs and annular shaped parts to tightly toleranced specifications. These versatile approaches enable Porvair to offer high performing, precisely manufactured products in diameters ranging from 3 mm to 1 metre using any of its hydrophilic Vyon® materials options up to 4.75mm thick.


Hydrophilically-treated Vyon® materials have exceptional absorption and fluid transfer properties and therefore, can be implemented as an efficient absorber with its instantaneous wetting properties.

