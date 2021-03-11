Xometry Launches Autodesk Fusion 360 App

Xometry, the largest U.S. marketplace for on demand manufacturing, announced today the launch of an app for Autodesk® Fusion 360® in collaboration with Autodesk (Nasdaq: ADSK).

Xometry Manufacturing on Demand

This revolutionary integration enables users to get an instant price and lead time from Xometry without leaving the Autodesk Fusion 360 platform. The app is free and can be downloaded directly from the Autodesk Fusion 360 App Store.

This app enables design engineers to see the direct impact of design changes on their part's cost and manufacturability without leaving Fusion 360. This instant feedback allows creators to make better parts and increase speed to market.

"Xometry's mission is to help engineers and designers bring their brightest ideas to life with ease," said Bill Cronin, Xometry's Chief Revenue Officer. "From this integration with Autodesk's powerful platform, engineers will get high-quality feedback quickly, enabling them to innovate faster and better."

As part of this unique partnership, Xometry will offer an exclusive 10% discount on orders placed through Autodesk Fusion 360, and Autodesk will offer a 20% discount on a Fusion 360 subscription exclusively to Xometry suppliers.

"Autodesk and Xometry share the common goal of doing everything possible to remove inefficiencies, increase transparency and collaboration, and generally improve the journey from design to manufacturing," said Srinath Jonnalagadda, Vice President of Industry Strategy at Autodesk. "Our aim is to remove barriers, early in the design process, to understanding what a part will cost to manufacture and how choosing new processes or more sustainable materials could increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and make a product more relevant. To that end, more closely coupling Xometry's capabilities with Fusion is a no-brainer."

The Xometry Autodesk Fusion 360 app marks the second collaboration between Xometry and Autodesk, joining the existing add-in for Autodesk Inventor. The Inventor add-in can be found for free, along with other popular CAD software add-ins on Xometry's website.

About Xometry

Xometry is the largest marketplace for on demand manufacturing, connecting customers with optimal manufacturing solutions through patented AI technology. Xometry provides on-demand manufacturing, industrial supply materials, and financing solutions to a diverse customer base, ranging from startups to small manufacturers to Fortune 100 companies. Xometry's global network of over 5,000 partner manufacturing facilities enables us to maintain consistently fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, and urethane casting. Xometry's customers include BMW, Dell Technologies, General Electric, Bosch, and NASA. Additionally, Xometry offers its supplier network an array of financing solutions to improve cash flow and achieve better growth and efficiency. For more information, visit xometry.com or follow @xometry.

About Autodesk

At Autodesk, we exist to turn ideas into new realities that shape a thriving future. Our software and services harness emerging technologies—such as additive manufacturing (3D printing), artificial intelligence, generative design, and robotics—that give companies and individuals the power to work more quickly, effectively, and sustainably throughout the entire project lifecycle. For more information, visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.