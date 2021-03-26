Baltimore Aircoil Company Announces HXV Hybrid Cooler

Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC) is proud to introduce the HXV Hybrid Cooler, which offers the best of both evaporative and dry cooling in a water saving and energy-efficient solution. The HXV is ideal for maintaining peak performance for a variety of applications where water is scarce, water costs are high, uptime is critical, or plume is a concern. It is perfect for the most demanding projects, including data centers, industrial, manufacturing, and HVAC.

The HXV Hybrid Cooler delivers energy-efficient cooling while maximizing water savings. Thanks to the power of evaporative cooling, the HXV is up to 60% more energy-efficient than air-cooled systems. BAC’s innovative combined flow technology, which combines parallel air and water paths, ensures peak system energy efficiency. The HXV also offers up to 70% water savings compared to traditional fluid coolers with the ability to run with reduced water during the majority of the year. Even on a design day, 25% water savings can be achieved.

The HXV Hybrid Cooler also offers 25% maintenance savings compared to traditional fluid coolers. Maintenance is easy with immediate access to the cold water basin, prime surface coil, and the fan drive system. Operators can even inspect the spray distribution system while the unit is in operation. Maintenance costs are further reduced by virtue of 70% chemical savings.

When reliable year-round operation is critical, the HXV Hybrid Cooler offers trouble-free winter operation. Additional benefits of the HXV include uninterrupted operation with multiple fans and optional redundant pumps. Longevity and corrosion resistance are further increased with superior material options including EVERTOUGH® Construction and TriArmor® Corrosion Protection System. For projects requiring plume abatement, the HXV has no plume when operating dry, and the dry coil provides natural plume abatement when running wet.

With over 80 years of industry-leading innovation and experience, BAC creates cutting-edge cooling equipment for the HVAC, Industrial, and Refrigeration marketplaces. We solve customers’ unique needs with our expertise and wide range of high-performance systems. BAC leverages the power of evaporative cooling by optimizing the balance of water and energy, but the true BAC difference lies in our absolute commitment to creating sustainable solutions and delivering value to our customers.

Source: https://www.baltimoreaircoil.com/