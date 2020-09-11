Posted in | Materials Processing | Materials Analysis

Baltimore Aircoil Company Highlights ENDURADRIVE® Fan System for Ideal Cooling in Mission-Critical Environments

The Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC) ENDURADRIVE®  Fan System ensures unmatched peace of mind in the operation of mission-critical cooling applications through a dramatically simplified design. The ENDURADRIVE® Fan System features permanent magnet, direct-drive technology, in which the fan motor is directly coupled to the fan, eliminating the need for intermediary moving parts like gears or belts. The advanced design is specifically engineered so that the motor, VFD, and cooling tower work together to provide unparalleled reliability.

The ENDURADRIVE® Fan System’s design reduces the risk and cost of failures due to moisture ingress, with upgraded insulation, a double O-ring, a drive-end seal, and an integrated drain. What’s more, BAC offers an application-specific VFD with firmware designed and tested to optimize system reliability for any application. The ENDURADRIVE® Fan System is engineered and CTI certified for extreme duty and to withstand thermal and vibration rigors of cooling tower operation.

Thanks to its innovative design, the ENDURADRIVE®  Fan System delivers the lowest total ownership cost of any cooling tower fan system on the market. The direct-drive technology eliminates the need for inspection of fan belts and gears. The streamlined design allows for easier overall inspection, maintenance, and service compared to other options on the market, thus reducing unplanned downtime over the lifetime of the system. In addition, equipment-specific VFD software ensures seamless integration into any cooling tower application. BAC offers the longest drive-train warranty of any major original equipment manufacturer with the ENDURADRIVE®  Fan System.

The ENDURADRIVE® Fan System is the most energy-efficient fan system available for evaporative cooling equipment. It reduces energy costs by 3–5% by eliminating energy transmission loss through belts and gears. In addition, BAC’s state-of-the-art permanent-magnet technology enables unmatched efficiency at part load by eliminating stator losses and reducing rotor losses.

The ENDURADRIVE® Fan System delivers peace of mind for all mission-critical cooling applications, including process cooling, data centers, hospitals, laboratories, and even educational and government buildings. 

Source: http://www.baltimoreaircoil.com

