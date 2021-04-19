Industrial Applications of Powder Rheology Webinar Series

Scientists and engineers at Evonik, one of the world’s leading speciality chemicals companies, have been successfully using the FT4 Powder Rheometer® for many years, Freeman Technology are delighted that they will be joining a series of five webinars to share their experiences.​​​​​​​

The first - Industrial Applications of Powder Rheology Part 1 – takes place on April 6th and will include a talk from Jonathan Gorka, Applications Scientist at Evonik on the versatility and value of permeability measurements. In the coming months there will be also be contributions from Saiid Mohammed, Senior Technical Marketing Manager and Christina Sotelo, Scientist in Personal Care and Cosmetics. Each webinar will include a Q&A session where attendees can submit your questions to our presenters.

6 April 2021 | 07:00 PDT | 10:00 EDT | 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST

Industrial Applications of Powder Rheology – Part 1

Measuring and Understanding Powder Flow and Powder Behaviour

Versatility of Permeability Measurements to Understand Cohesiveness Caused by Liquid or Static Bridging of Particles

Watch on demand



11 May 2021 | 07:00 PDT | 10:00 EDT | 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST

Industrial Applications of Powder Rheology – Part 2

Aeration Testing as an Indirect Method for Quantifying Static Charge

22 June 2021 | 07:00 PDT | 10:00 EDT | 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST

Industrial Applications of Powder Rheology – Part 3

Understanding the Cohesive Nature of Powders through Shear Cell Analysis

20 July 2021 | 07:00 PDT | 10:00 EDT | 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST

Industrial Applications of Powder Rheology – Part 4

Importance of Pre-Consolidation Stress Conditions for Optimized Shear Cell Tests

14 September 2021 | 07:00 PDT | 10:00 EDT | 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST

Industrial Applications of Powder Rheology – Part 5

The Application of Powder Characterization Techniques in Personal Care Using the FT4 Powder Rheometer

Click here to sign up to the series.