Tibidabo Scientific Industries Announces the Appointment of Paul Fineberg as Director of Finance of its UK Subsidiary TQ Scientific Ltd.

Dublin, Ireland & Cambridge, United Kingdom, 10 May, 2021 – Tibidabo Scientific Industries Ltd (“Tibidabo Scientific”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Fineberg as Director of Finance of its UK Subsidiary TQ Scientific Limited which comprises a growing family of companies including Photek Ltd, Photonic Science & Engineering Ltd and Scintacor Ltd.

Paul has over 30 years’ experience in banking, finance, and industry, including 13 years with DS Smith Display as Financial Controller. Paul has been Director of Finance at Scintacor Ltd and Photonic Science & Engineering Ltd since 2018 and his extensive finance experience, coupled with his deep support of operations functions will be a critical pillar of the group’s expanding management structure.

“Paul has made significant contributions to both Scintacor and Photonic Science & Engineering since joining in 2018 and we are excited to see his role expand within the Tibidabo Scientific group of companies,” said Paul Murtagh, Tibidabo Scientific Chairman and CEO. “Paul’s extensive finance and operational expertise will be critical as we push forward our expansion plans in the coming quarters.”

About Tibidabo Scientific Industries

Tibidabo Scientific Industries is a global leader and supplier of highly differentiated technology for scientific research, aerospace, and industrial markets. We succeed by helping customers push boundaries in radiobiology, stem cell research, high performance imaging, radiation detection, surveillance, space exploration and advanced scintillators.

With our roots dating back to H2S phosphor screens in radar critical to the Allied defence during World War II, the impact of our products is now felt from the deepest recesses of the earth, to cutting edge cancer research, and to the far reaches of space.

Our collaborative approach and expanding global team enable our customers to make smarter decisions and adopt more effective solutions with ground-breaking technologies. Our philosophy, culture and strategy are guided by the Tibidabo Business Matrix (TBM), a customer, quality, performance, and people-oriented management approach with a system of continuous improvement at its core.

For further information, please contact Diane Brau, Corporate Communications [email protected]