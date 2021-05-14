Renishaw Introduces the World's First Raman System with Remote Probes Capable of Focus-Tracking

Renishaw's latest version of its Virsa™ Raman analyzer, with new WiRE™ 5.5 software, enables its users to analyze samples away from the confines of the laboratory microscope, using remote fiber-optic probes. Its features expand the use of Raman spectroscopy to new samples, applications, and environments.

Image Credit: Renishaw

The new Virsa system has LiveTrack™ focus-tracking technology and the new Monitor™ software module. These enable it to easily perform real-time analysis on large samples that have irregular surfaces, are changing shape as they undergo phase changes, or that move, such as those on production lines. This versatile system has a modest footprint and can be used on a bench or mounted in an industry-standard 19" rack. This makes it ideal for researchers wanting to expand the application of Raman beyond traditional laboratory-based microscope systems.

Renishaw’s new Windows®-based Raman Environment (WiRE) software, version 5.5, adds two new features that complement the new Virsa system.

Live reaction monitoring with the Monitor software module

With the Monitor software module, you can process and analyze a constant flow of Raman data, enabling you to monitor changing chemical concentrations or other sample properties.

The Monitor software module is applicable to many applications and ideal for users who are looking to understand and monitor processes in development or production stages, as well as scientists looking to track spectral changes as their experiments progress. The Monitor software module can be applied to a wide range of sampling situations including:

Sampling liquids with immersion probes

Examining, via a window, materials in containers, vessels, or reactors

Analyzing the surface of a material in conjunction with Renishaw’s LiveTrack focus-tracking technology. This is an ideal way to compensate for sample height variations, such as during reel-to-reel production monitoring or during sample phase change studies.

Partial least squares (PLS) analysis module



The PLS analysis module has many industrial and academic applications, especially in fields such as pharmaceuticals. It is now available as part of the WiRE 5.5 software. You can generate and test PLS models, and then predict values in real-time (when used with the Monitor software module). Values can be predicted for any material which exhibits a spectral change, for example, concentration or crystallinity changes.



Dr Tim Batten - Product Manager at Renishaw commented, “The Virsa system enables users to easily take Raman spectra from samples that were previously impossible, or difficult, to analyze. This opens up many new applications of Raman spectroscopy and imaging."

