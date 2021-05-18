Hitachi High-Tech Opens New State-Of-The-Art Production Facility in Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China, May 18, 2021 – Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science (part of Hitachi High-Tech Group), engaged in the manufacture and sales of analysis and measuring instruments, today opened a new high-tech manufacturing facility in Shanghai, China.

Image credit: Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science

The state-of-the-art 4,118 sqm facility in Laigangxin Bay Technology Innovation Park, Minhang District, has been designed to support a rapid upscaling in the development and production of high-tech analysis equipment, to meet increased demand worldwide.

The new site combines the company’s two existing Shanghai locations into a single facility. As the company’s China headquarters, it will support robust demand for analytical equipment from a booming Chinese industrial sector, as well as supplying thousands of companies worldwide with advanced quality control solutions.

Dawn Brooks, Managing Director of Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science, commented: “As industrial production rapidly picks up round the world, our customers are focusing on optimizing their efficiency and quality control processes, though the smart application of analytics and data. Businesses are returning leaner and more focused on reducing wastage and optimizing throughput, while achieving the highest levels of quality needed for today’s high-performance materials and goods. We’re applying this smart factory approach to our own production and with our new China facility we’re perfectly placed to support our customers on this journey”.

The new Hitachi High-Tech-Analytical Science China site employs over 100 specialists engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of the company’s high-tech benchtop and portable X-ray fluorescence and laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy instrumentation, essential to production and end-product quality control as well as compliance and safety assurance applications in hundreds of industries worldwide.

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Shanghai Co., Limited can now be contacted at:

Building 5, Shanghai Laigangxin Bay Technology Innovation Park, No. 1601-1609

Main switchboard: +86 21 5320 0888.

Sales Tel+86 400 621 5191

Customer Support Tel +86 400 622 5191