ZwickRoell expands hardness testing products portfolio with the acquisition of EMCO-TEST

Hardness testing is widely used in R&D and Quality Assurance to characterise materials and ensure functionality. ZwickRoell supplies hardness testers to satisfy an extensive range of hardness testing principles including; Shore, Rockwell, Vickers, Brinell, Knoop & Nano-indentation

Following the recent acquisition of the Austrian company EMCO-TEST there is now an even more comprehensive portfolio of products from which to select the optimum solution to satisfy a wide range of hardness testing applications.



With over 65 years experience, EMCO-TEST has built a reputation for innovative hardness testing products, which are designed and manufactured at their modern headquarters in Kuchl, Austria.

EMCO-TEST specialises in traditional hardness testing and has a comprehensive product range that perfectly complements the ZwickRoell family of materials testing products. ZwickRoell Ltd now offers the complete range of EMCO-TEST products to customers in the UK & Ireland with all equipment supported by their extensive technical, routine maintenance and UKAS calibration services.

Expanding the range of hardness testing options with the addition of EMCO-TEST products, strengthens the ZwickRoell product portfolio enabling them to offer a comprehensive range of machines and associated services from a single source.

About ZwickRoell Group



The ZwickRoell Group is a global, leading suppliers of materials and component testing systems. The company supplies both standard and tailor-made solutions for the most demanding requirements - in R&D, production and quality assurance - across more than 20 industry sectors. Privately-held, the company’s consistent focus on innovation and commitment to outstanding quality has supported its growth in markets worldwide. Additional information about the ZwickRoell Group may be found at: www.zwickroell.com