Posted in | Materials Testing

ZwickRoell expands hardness testing products portfolio with the acquisition of EMCO-TEST

Hardness testing is widely used in R&D and Quality Assurance to characterise materials and ensure functionality. ZwickRoell supplies hardness testers to satisfy an extensive range of hardness testing principles including; Shore, Rockwell, Vickers, Brinell, Knoop & Nano-indentation

 

Related Stories

Image credit: ZwickRoell

 

Following the recent acquisition of the Austrian company EMCO-TEST there is now an even more comprehensive portfolio of products from which to select the optimum solution to satisfy a wide range of hardness testing applications.
 
With over 65 years experience, EMCO-TEST has built a reputation for innovative hardness testing products, which are designed and manufactured at their modern headquarters in Kuchl, Austria.

EMCO-TEST specialises in traditional hardness testing and has a comprehensive product range that perfectly complements the ZwickRoell family of materials testing products. ZwickRoell Ltd  now offers the complete range of EMCO-TEST products to customers in the UK & Ireland with all equipment supported by their extensive technical, routine maintenance and UKAS calibration services.

Expanding the range of hardness testing options with the addition of EMCO-TEST products, strengthens the ZwickRoell product portfolio enabling them to offer a comprehensive range of machines and associated services from a single source.

About ZwickRoell Group


The ZwickRoell Group is a global, leading suppliers of materials and component testing systems.  The company supplies both standard and tailor-made solutions for the most demanding requirements - in R&D, production and quality assurance - across more than 20 industry sectors.  Privately-held, the company’s consistent focus on innovation and commitment to outstanding quality has supported its growth in markets worldwide.  Additional information about the ZwickRoell Group may be found at:  www.zwickroell.com

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    ZwickRoell Ltd (UK & Ireland). (2021, May 24). ZwickRoell expands hardness testing products portfolio with the acquisition of EMCO-TEST. AZoM. Retrieved on May 24, 2021 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56166.

  • MLA

    ZwickRoell Ltd (UK & Ireland). "ZwickRoell expands hardness testing products portfolio with the acquisition of EMCO-TEST". AZoM. 24 May 2021. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56166>.

  • Chicago

    ZwickRoell Ltd (UK & Ireland). "ZwickRoell expands hardness testing products portfolio with the acquisition of EMCO-TEST". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56166. (accessed May 24, 2021).

  • Harvard

    ZwickRoell Ltd (UK & Ireland). 2021. ZwickRoell expands hardness testing products portfolio with the acquisition of EMCO-TEST. AZoM, viewed 24 May 2021, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56166.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The Potential of NMR For Lithium Characterisation

In this interview, AZoM talks to Dr. Juan Araneda, Head of Application Chemistry at Nanalysis, about the increasing use and utility of NMR and how it can help with Lithium deposit analysis.

The Potential of NMR For Lithium Characterisation
The GDS850 Glow Discharge Spectrometer

The GDS850 Glow Discharge Spectrometer

The GDS850 glow discharge spectrometer from Leco allows for the bulk analysis of various metallurgical materials. It also provides for quantitative depth profiling of said materials. With a range of 120-800 nm, it is extraordinarily versatile.

From LECO Corporation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »