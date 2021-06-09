Tomorrow’s Packaging Designers Compete in BillerudKorsnäs’ International Design Challenge PIDA

At a digital event on Wednesday June 16, we will get to know who wins the German PIDA 2021. Packaging Impact Design Award is an international design competition that engages hundreds of students every year in designing creative packaging that challenges conventions.

Image Credit: BillerudKorsnäs

“This year’s contestants have submitted really impressive entries and at the live final we can promise you a lot of inspiration, new trends, and fresh thinking,” says Lena Dahlberg at BillerudKorsnäs; the company behind PIDA, an initiative that highlights young talent and aims at driving the development of packaging design forward.

Both media and the public are welcome to attend the digital event. Register https://www.billerudkorsnas.com/pida/guest-registration

When: Wednesday, June 16 (Prize ceremony and presentation of all winners and interviews start at 15:20).

“PIDA – Packaging Impact Design Award – is a prestigious design competition arranged by BillerudKorsnäs in partnership with leading universities and colleges since 2005. This year 20 German students are competing with nine packaging concepts that have qualified for the final. The contestants are design students from Hochschule der Medien (HDM) in Stuttgart and from Hochschule für Technik, Wirtschaft und Kultur in Leipzig.,” says Anders Gathu, Marketing Manager at BillerudKorsnäs.

The competition, a BillerudKorsnäs initiative, runs for the 16th time and the theme of the year is “Packaging that awakens our senses”. The challenge for the students is to create a packaging concept that communicates not only by sight, but also sound, smell, taste, and touch. This is a growing trend in packaging design.

“The quality level of the entries is incredibly high. In the finals, the students will present packaging concepts that both challenge conventional packaging and hint at what we are likely to see more of in the future. That is, packaging that is not only visually appealing but also speaks to our senses,” says Lena Dahlberg, Manager Application Development Paperboard at BillerudKorsnäs.

The winners of PIDA Germany will be decided by a jury of industry professionals who present awards in four categories: sustainability, innovation, user friendliness, and the PIDA Gold Award – the finest prize of the competition.

“The winners of PIDA Gold Award automatically qualify for the Grand Finale in Monaco, where an international winner will be selected. In this final, held at the trade show Luxe Pack in September, Gold Award winners from France, Germany, Sweden, and USA/UK will compete for the title,” says Anders Gathu, Marketing Manager at BillerudKorsnäs.

See all nominated entries here: https://www.billerudkorsnas.com/pida/gallery#0_72059_3677

Source: https://www.billerudkorsnas.com/