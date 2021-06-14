Flow Measurement Devices Integral to Smart Water Metering Systems

Titan Enterprises reports on a growing demand for precision flow measurement devices from manufacturers of domestic and industrial water-consumption appliances to integrate as part of a smart water meter system.



With year-on-year increases in water usage for domestic and industrial purposes, smart water flow metering solutions - with integrated Titan liquid flow sensors, help to manage end user demand and monitor water consumption, enhancing water conservation. Manufacturers of appliances, such as washing machines, dishwashers and showers, are looking for effective solutions to ensure that water intake is measured and accurately controlled. Integration of precision flow meters into smart water metering systems to monitor water usage helps to mitigate the growing threats to global water security.



Titan’s wide range of water flow metering solutions have proven reliability and longevity, as well as delivering on repeatability and accuracy – highly important features for smart water meter systems.



Global manufacturer of water-use appliances, Miele states: “Water intake is measured and controlled extremely precisely using a precision flowmeter. This helps to save water, making it extremely economical and environmentally friendly”.



Neil Hannay, Senior R&D Engineer at Titan Enterprises, commented "Titan’s turbine flow meters are industry proven flow devices utilising sapphire bearings for long life and reliability. These simple flow monitoring devices are well suited for installation into systems that require long term repeat dosing, batch filling or dispensing of liquids – including clean water or dirty wastewater. This makes Titan turbine flow meters an ideal low-cost OEM component for integration into, for example, industrial washing machines, to monitor water efficiency. For more complex applications, for instance throughout a complete building or industrial site containing multiple water systems using water at different rates, we offer our Atrato ultrasonic water flow meter technology.”



The patented ultrasonic flow technology of Titan’s Atrato enables it to operate with high accuracy (better than +/-1.0%) over a wide flow range. Titan’s ultrasonic flow sensors use high frequency sound waves to measure flow, helping to improve the reliability and extend low flow accuracy. The Atrato also has a high turndown ratio, giving it the capacity to accommodate flow rates over a range of 200:1. Its rugged, clean bore construction makes the Atrato ideal for a broad range of both clean and dirty water usage applications and its USB port enables simple software integration as part of a smart water metering system. With no moving parts, mechanical wear is virtually eliminated, critical for long-life and repeatability.



Mr Hannay added, "We are particularly keen to hear from domestic, commercial and industrial appliance manufacturers where water consumption is the prime purpose, as well as utility companies interested in using our flow devices as part of a smart water metering infrastructure system. The affordability of both Titan’s turbine and Atrato flowmeters makes them an ideal option for large scale household deployment, saving water and money for consumers.”



For further information on flow measurement devices for smart water meter systems, please contact Titan Enterprises on +44 (0)1935 812790 or [email protected].



Visit our website at www.flowmeters.co.uk/atrato-ultrasonic-flowmeters or www.flowmeters.co.uk/turbine-flowmeters-overview.



Drawing upon over 40-years of flowmeter innovation - Titan Enterprises Ltd is a leading manufacturer of high-performance flow measurement solutions, including the Atrato ultrasonic flowmeter, Oval Gear flowmeters, low flow Turbine flow meters and a flow instrument range. Titan’s company philosophy of “pushing the envelope by trying to do things a little different and better” has resulted in sales of over 2 million flowmeters and components into 50 countries worldwide and a repeat purchase percentage of 95%. All flowmeters produced by Titan Enterprises are designed and manufactured to ISO9001 and calibrated to an uncertainty of ±0.25%.