Buehler Presents Etching & Microstructures of Titanium Alloys; Setting the Metallographic Foundation for Material Analysis Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Buehler is offering an educational webinar on Etching and Microstructure Analysis of Titanium Alloys on, June 30, 2021 at 12:00pm CST. This presentation will set the foundation and focus on microstructure analysis and etching for titanium alloys. The titanium alloys are widely used in aerospace, medical devices, military applications, turbines, automotive, electronics and other industries.

​​​​​​​ Titanium microstructure Image Credit: Buehler​​​​​​​

Titanium can be heat treated to enhance its properties through stress relief, solution heat treatments, aging or annealing. These are typically designed to improve mechanical properties such as ductility and toughness as well as machinability and structural stability. Metallurgists in manufacturing, heat treat facilities and research analyze titanium microstructures to ensure material quality, most often through etching. Etching can remove any deformed layer introduced during grinding and polishing of the material through sample preparation, and is also used to highlight microstructural features. This webinar covers how to ideally etch titanium alloys to reveal microstructure most effectively in a wide variety of titanium alloys.

George Vander Voort, renowned physical metallurgist and an exclusive consultant to Buehler will deliver this webinar. He has served as Buehler’s Director of Research and Technology for over a decade. Vander Voort who has over 50 years of experience is a worldwide leading expert in microstructural analysis, interpretation and measurement.

The “Titanium Alloys” webinar will cover the core principles of etching for microstructural analysis in a metallographic setting and including:

Review fundamental principles of preparation of carbon and alloy steels

Share recommended preparation routes

Advise on common preparation problems

Provide recommendations on etch selection

Demonstrate microstructures typical of this material group

Highlight common problems in processing and analysis

Discuss key techniques to ensure success

Live Questions and Answers session

This webinar is ideal for metallurgists, metallographers, and metallurgical technicians, engineers, quality control and laboratory personnel in any metallography facility preparing titanium and its alloys. It will also benefit those working in adjacent fields such as mechanical testing, failure analysis and engineering - where metallography is not necessarily an everyday need, but an understanding of what it is and how it can be used to characterize materials and properties.

Attendees will receive a Certificate of Participation after the Webinar.

