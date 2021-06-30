Rtec-Instruments’ Surface Materials Tester SMT 5000

Rtec-Instruments is proud to introduce its Surface Materials Tester SMT 5000 on the market.

This new versatile instrument offers multi-techniques surface testing and analysis in one platform:

Instrumented Indentation for hardness, Elastic Modulus, Creep

Scratch Testing for coating adhesion and scratch/mar resistance

Tribology Testing for friction coefficient and wear rate studies

3D profilometer for failure analysis, surface topography

Spectral reflectance for fast and non-destructive coating thickness and optical constants

The various interchangeable modules and load ranges allow the SMT 5000 instrument to be the most complete system on the market for coatings, bulk materials, lubricants, real components, and much more.

The SMT 5000 instrument is the first answer to the increasingly complex testing requirements for surfaces across many industries– from liquid to ultra-hard solid materials with nm resolution.

Source: https://rtec-instruments.com/