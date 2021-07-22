Posted in | News | 3D Printing

Xometry Launches Instant Quoting for Binder Jet 3D Printing Metals

Xometry, Inc., a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, announced today the availability of instant quoting on metal binder jetting, a popular metal 3D printing process, in its Instant Quoting Engine. The parts will be made through Xometry’s partner ExOne, an industry-leading metal 3D printing company.

“We’re thrilled to add another 3D printing process to our Instant Quoting Engine in partnership with ExOne,” said Bill Cronin, Xometry’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Our customers can now get quotes on affordable, high-strength metal additive parts in just seconds. The new capability is the latest example of the flexibility of our platform and our drive to expand the manufacturing processes offered through our marketplace.”

“Whether customers are interested in low or high volumes, our technology offers a fast and affordable option in a wide range of metals,” said John Hartner, ExOne’s CEO. “That includes X1 Metal 420i™, a steel-bronze matrix that is one of the most affordable and durable 3D printed metals on the market today.”

Metal binder jetting is a 3D printing technology similar to paper printing used to make complex metal parts with excellent mechanical properties. Binder jet machines bond layers of metal powder together with a binding agent before final sintering in a furnace. It can produce metal parts at a fraction of the cost of other metal parts with virtually no design limitations. The speed and affordability of binder jetting make it perfect for industries that need high-strength parts such as aerospace, automotive, medical, dental, oil and gas industries. 

Source: https://www.xometry.com/

