Plasma-Therm ‘RANKED 1st’ in VLSI 2021 Survey for Etch & Clean Equipment – Marking 10 Consecutive Years

Plasma-Therm is honored to have once again been named the top supplier of etch and clean equipment for semiconductor manufacturing, according to the results of the 2021 VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey of worldwide semiconductor industry customers.

VLSIresearch received feedback from more than 89% of the semiconductor equipment market and 79% of subsystems customers for this year’s survey. The survey spans two and half months and covers five languages. Worldwide participants were asked to rate equipment suppliers among fourteen categories based on three key factors: supplier performance, customer service, and product performance. 1,337 surveys were returned, resulting in 18,148 total responses.

Plasma-Therm earned the RANKED 1st award in the category “Etch and Clean Equipment” in this year’s survey. Plasma-Therm has won the RANKED 1st Etch & Clean Equipment honor for ten straight years now — every year since 2012. VLSI’s RANKED 1st awards place special distinction on suppliers that achieve the highest rating from customers in any survey category.

“We are grateful to our customers for recognizing our commitment to customer satisfaction and honoring us as a top supplier of etch equipment for ten years in a row now,” said Plasma-Therm CEO Abdul Lateef. “Plasma-Therm continues to find innovative solutions to meet the diverse needs of our global customer base and prides itself on its reputation as an industry leader by focusing on customer support, product innovation, reliability, and low cost of ownership.”

Stephane Gottero, a process engineer at FUJiFILM Dimatix, said, "Plasma-Therm customer support dedication and focus have always exceeded our expectations as a 24/7 MEMS wafer fab. Professionalism, customer care, quick response, fast delivery for parts and solutions are the reasons why Plasma-Therm has the best customer support in the industry.”

In the 2021 Customer Satisfaction Survey, Plasma-Therm also earned the RANKED 1st award in the category of 10 BEST Focused Suppliers of Chip Making Equipment. Additionally, Plasma-Therm received THE BEST award for both suppliers of “Fab Equipment” and “Fab Equipment to Specialty Chip Makers” categories.

Source: http://www.plasmatherm.com/index.html