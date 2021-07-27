Innovate Ultrafine Wires Launched by Goodfellow

Leading materials supplier, Goodfellow, has announced the launch of a worldwide exclusive range of ultrafine wires, including microwires of Copper, Nickel, Platinum and more.



The full range, which has been launched to meet the demand for miniaturisation across a range of industry sectors, can be used in a wide range of applications, including biological sensors and medical devices, as well as smart devices, aerospace and aviation.



The new portfolio incorporates a variety of different metal bases such as Copper and Nickel, several precious metals including Gold, Silver, and Platinum, and alloys such as Iron-based alloys. These products have a diameter less than 1 μm and a continuous glass insulation coating, produced by a unique casting method.



Goodfellow Global Marketing Manager, Joel Aleixo, comments: “Miniaturisation is a hot topic within almost any industry sector right now. Whether that’s aerospace and electronics or the medical engineering field. The continuous demand for components that are smaller, lighter, more precise and efficient has led to the development of several micromanufacturing processes and techniques – and thanks to the hard work of the technical team at Goodfellow, we are proud to introduce these wires.”



Goodfellow Technical Manager, Aphrodite Tomou, comments: “Here at Goodfellow, we’re well known for closely following these technological advancements, whilst keeping the pace of all these diversified and evolving research and industry trends.”



The micromanufacturing of ultrafine wires raises some challenges due to the mass reduction frequently compromising their mechanical, thermal and electrical properties. However, the glass insulation in this new range provides high electrical strength, a wide operating temperature range (from -100 ° C to over 400 ° C), chemical inertia, radiation and pressure resistance. These properties are paramount in emerging technologies.



Goodfellow has collaborated with Eliri with the intention of offering custom made ultrafine insulated wires and ultrafine bare wires too. With this alongside the new off-the-shelf range, the Company aims to facilitate any research or industrial project. These products are now part of the catalogue range which enables the Company to meet the efficient delivery expectations of these fast-paced industries.



For information on the ultrafine wires, visit www.goodfellow.com/news-article/the-launch-of-innovative-ultrafine-wires/ or contact the Goodfellow Sales and Service team on [email protected]. Customers are encouraged to contact a member of the Goodfellow technical team to discuss specific application requirements.