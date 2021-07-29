Posted in | News | Materials Testing | Materials Analysis

AMETEK Surface Vision Presents Color-Based Inspection Technology Ahead of TAPPICon 2021

AMETEK Surface Vision, a leading provider of online surface inspection solutions, will take part in TAPPICon’s TechTalk program next month before attending the pulp and paper industry conference in October.

Image Credit: AMETEK Surface Vision

TechTalk is a series of webinars that allows expert presenters the opportunity to explain new technology, products, and services to the pulp and paper market in a seven-minute online show.

The AMETEK Surface Vision presentation will form part of TechTalk’s Improvement Analysis Category, which will begin on August 3 at 1 PM EST.

Volker Koelmer, the company’s Global Manager Plastic, Nonwovens & Paper, will discuss “Detection of Subtle Streaks and Classification of Defects Based on Color.”

This presentation will highlight AMETEK Surface Vision’s new coating applications inspection feature, which detects subtle streaks and classifies defects based on color. This allows faster, more accurate defect detection and classification, allowing immediate action to avoid scrap material being produced.

There will be a live question-and-answer session at the end of the presentation, and the final webinar will be available to view on the TAPPICon event website until November.

In addition, AMETEK Surface Vision will provide the same presentation during the New Technology Showcase at TAPPICon between Oct. 3 – 6, in Atlanta, Georgia.

TAPPICon is the foremost pulp and paper industry conference in the US, and offers a comprehensive technical program, multiple networking opportunities, and exhibitions.

Volker Koelmer said: “I’m very much looking forward to presenting this new technology to our peers in the pulp and paper industry and answering their questions. TAPPICon’s TechTalks provide the ideal opportunity to explain how we can accurately classify defects based on color, such as blood, insects, dye clumps v dirt, and more, reducing scrap material.”

Source: http://www.ameteksurfacevision.com 

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    AMETEK Surface Vision. (2021, July 29). AMETEK Surface Vision Presents Color-Based Inspection Technology Ahead of TAPPICon 2021. AZoM. Retrieved on July 30, 2021 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56569.

  • MLA

    AMETEK Surface Vision. "AMETEK Surface Vision Presents Color-Based Inspection Technology Ahead of TAPPICon 2021". AZoM. 30 July 2021. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56569>.

  • Chicago

    AMETEK Surface Vision. "AMETEK Surface Vision Presents Color-Based Inspection Technology Ahead of TAPPICon 2021". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56569. (accessed July 30, 2021).

  • Harvard

    AMETEK Surface Vision. 2021. AMETEK Surface Vision Presents Color-Based Inspection Technology Ahead of TAPPICon 2021. AZoM, viewed 30 July 2021, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56569.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Sponsored Content

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »