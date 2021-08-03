Inspiring Industry Podcast Reaches 100K Downloads

Leading materials supplier, Goodfellow, has reached a new milestone with its Materials Inside Podcast, which has now reached 100,000 downloads in just 5 months, across 20 episodes.

The series, which has been created with researchers, developers, and STEM students in mind, is ideal for anyone with an interest in the science behind materials, no matter what their level of understanding. This is thanks to the unique perspective of the podcast, which looks at not only the basics of each material but also any unique applications, such as material usage in art and design projects.



Guests on the series have included artists from the Transition Craft Design collective, street artist Plastic Jesus, Foster + Partners associate architect Andy Harris, and Drag SOS superstar Anna Phylactic - showing just how diverse the world of materials innovation is. Aphrodite Tomou, Goodfellow Technical Manager, and Adam Sells, Goodfellow Sales Manager, have also been regulars on the series – expertly explaining material properties, applications, and curiosities.



Throughout the first series, Materials Inside partnered with two charities, Outside In and Black Beetle Health. Outside In aims to provide a platform for artists who face significant barriers to the art world. Black Beetle Health, a public health community organization dedicated to promoting health, wellbeing, and equality for LGBTQ+ communities of color, was part of the special Pride edition series – a collection of four episodes in which the hosts talked with guests from across the LGBTQI+ community.



Host of the podcast, Goodfellow Global Marketing Manager Joel Aleixo, commented: “Creating this podcast has been a really enjoyable and exciting experience for me, the team here at Goodfellow, and our special guests. This milestone is an incredibly important one, as it proves just how versatile the podcast is, and how accessible and relatable it is for people – no matter what level of materials knowledge they have, or where their interests lie.”



Goodfellow CEO Stephen Aldersley commented: “To reach 100,000 downloads in just 5 months is incredible. This achievement has exceeded all expectations and we are excited to continue creating these podcasts for the foreseeable future.”



To listen to the podcast, visit https://www.materialshub.com/podcast/, or