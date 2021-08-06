Scientists Develop Polymer-Coated Metal Catalyst to Efficiently Recycle CO2

The accumulation of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), in the atmosphere contributes to climate change. Therefore, capturing and recycling CO 2 are crucial for reducing detrimental environmental effects and to deal with the climate crisis.

Japanese scientists created a polymer-coated metal catalyst that speeds up CO 2 conversion and provides green energy insights.

Scientists from the University of Tsukuba showed how porous tin (Sn) catalysts coated with polyethylene glycol (PEG) polymer promote CO 2 transformation into a useful carbon-based fuel. The research has been published in the ACS Catalysis journal.

Different polymers can capture CO 2 molecules, and Sn catalysts are recognized for reducing CO 2 to other molecules, such as formate (HCOO−), which can be reused to power fuel cells.

We were interested in combining these capabilities into a single catalytic system that could scrub CO 2 from its surroundings and recycle it into formate. However, it’s difficult to obtain only the desired product, formate, at a high production rate and in high yield, so we had to fine-tune the catalyst design. Yoshikazu Ito, Professor and Research Group Leader, University of Tsukuba

The production rate of formate by PEG-coated Sn was found to be 24 times higher when compared to conventional Sn plate electrodes, and no byproducts were identified (>99% yield of formate). To gain in-depth knowledge on this enhanced CO 2 -reduction reaction, the scientists created an Sn catalyst coated with another CO 2 -capturing polymer (polyethyleneimine; PEI) whose structure interacts variably with incoming CO 2 .

The PEG-coated Sn still outclassed the PEI-coated Sn, and the researchers took the chemical characteristics of these polymers into account and remarked that PEI held the CO 2 molecules too tightly. On the contrary, PEG struck a key balance in capturing and then releasing CO 2 to the catalytic Sn core.

Modeling this reaction using theoretical computations confirmed the favorability of PEG shuttling CO 2 to the Sn center and explained the accelerated formate production. However, we wanted to further clarify the PEG-CO 2 interactions. Samuel Jeong, PhD Student, University of Tsukuba

Further comprehensive computations showed that the absence of polymer restricts the Sn catalyst’s ability to capture CO 2 and that an excessively dense layer of PEG inhibits the transfer of CO 2 to the metal surface, which decreases formate production. Hence, a complete but relatively minimal layer of PEG is ideal for funneling CO 2 to Sn, while maintaining a CO 2 -rich environment and prohibiting byproduct release.

The mantra “reduce, reuse, recycle” does not refer to single-use plastics any longer. The simple catalyst-coating technique indicated by Ito and colleagues can be employed to create systems that effectively recycle CO 2 into beneficial compounds, such as formate, which can power fuel cell devices that offer green electricity.

