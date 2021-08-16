Industrial Chemists to Talk About Resilience of Chemistry on First Day of ACS Fall 2021

Three industry chemists will kick off the American Chemical Society (ACS) Fall 2021 meeting during the opening session with talks about the meeting theme, “Resilience of Chemistry.” They will share insights through the lenses of careers, research and COVID-19. ACS President H. N. Cheng, Ph.D., is co-sponsoring the Aug. 22 session.

ACS Fall 2021 will be a hybrid meeting, both in-person and virtual, featuring up to 1,400 hours of live interactive virtual technical presentations and 700 hours of in-person technical presentations, including oral and poster talks, networking events and more. To attend in-person or view the events virtually, please register for ACS Fall 2021.

Opening session:

Resilience of Chemistry, Sunday, Aug. 22, 12:30- 2:30 p.m. EDT, Sidney J. Marcus Auditorium in the Georgia World Congress Center

Gerard Baillely, Senior vice president corporate function R&D, Procter & Gamble

“Resiliency of the Chemical Enterprise During COVID-19: Lessons for the Future” Dorothy Phillips, Ph.D.: ACS Board of Directors

“Resilience of an Industrial Chemist: A Career with Opportunities and Obstacles” Philip Dormitzer, M.D., Ph.D., vice president and chief scientific officer, RNA and Viral Vaccines, Pfizer

"The Scientific Basis for a Highly Effective mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine”

Presidential symposia:

Innovation/Industrial Themed

Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Collaborations

New Frontiers and Opportunities for Chemistry

Industrial Innovations in Polymer Science

Innovation Portfolio Management

Moving Chemistry from Bench to Market

Sustainability Themed

Decarbonizing the Chemical Enterprise

Innovative Materials for Environmental Sustainability

Sustainability in Agriculture

Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems

Symposia recommended by the ACS president:

Resilience Themed

Fourth CME NASA Symposium: Chemistry for Resilient Human Space Exploration

Leadership and Resiliency in the Global Chemistry Enterprise - Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of CACS (Chinese American Chemical Society)

To promote the safety of everyone at ACS Fall 2021 and related events, ACS has developed an attendee safety plan. Effective July 27, 2021, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now advising those vaccinated (either fully or partially) to wear face masks while indoors in public. As a result, ACS is now requiring all attendees (vaccinated and unvaccinated) at ACS Fall 2021 to wear a face mask while in the Georgia World Congress Center or while attending an ACS hosted/sponsored event or meeting. ACS may adjust its practices to account for changes in government health-related COVID-19 directives. Attendees should become familiar with the attendee safety plan.

For session dates, times and other details, including whether sessions are virtual, hybrid or in person, see the online program.

Journalists and public information officers may request credentials by emailing us at [email protected]

Source: https://www.acs.org/