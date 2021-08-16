SEMICON Southeast Asia 2021 Goes Virtual Next Week with 5G in Focus

Opening next week as a virtual conference and exhibition, SEMICON Southeast Asia (SEMICON SEA) 2021, the region’s premier event for the global electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, will gather industry experts from around the world for insights into the latest semiconductor ecosystem developments and trends with a focus on 5G, a key industry growth driver. Registration for the event – 23 to 27 August 2021 – is open.

Themed Powering Innovation – 5G and Beyond, SEMICON SEA 2021 will highlight opportunities for the semiconductor ecosystem to deliver on the promise of 5G. Offering unprecedented network speed and capacity, higher reliability and lower power consumption, 5G is poised to reshape sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, mobility, robotics, imaging and sensor monitoring over the coming years. Advanced, high-performance and reliable semiconductor chips are key to 5G infrastructure development that will help power future Internet of Things (IoT) economies worldwide.

“5G has enormous potential to transform economies, businesses and societies,” said Ms. Ng Bee Bee, President of SEMI Southeast Asia. “However, gearing up for 5G hardware and software growth poses many challenges for materials, chip fabs, design, testing and other sectors within the semiconductor supply chain. To help overcome these hurdles, 5G ecosystem leaders and changemakers will share their visions and ways the industry can come together to drive 5G innovation worldwide.”

“We are delighted to host SEMICON Southeast Asia 2021 this year,” said Mr. Terence Gan, Senior Vice President, Semiconductors at the Singapore Economic Development Board. “Singapore plays an important role in the global semiconductor supply chain. Some of the world’s largest semiconductor companies have established their manufacturing and R&D centres here. These companies have been able to tap the strong support of government agencies and the semiconductor ecosystem, and are well-positioned to capture growth opportunities in the sector. SEMICON Southeast Asia provides a platform for global leaders from business and government to come together and collaborate to seize these opportunities.”

Semiconductor Industry Changemakers and Leaders at SEMICON SEA 2021

Guest of honour Mr. Gan Kim Yong, Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry, will kick off the SEMICON SEA 2021 conference, 23 to 25 August 2021.

Speakers from semiconductor powerhouses such as GlobalFoundries, Lam Research, Micron, AEM, Applied Material, Infineon, KLA Corporation, and Kulicke & Soffa will offer industry insights during keynotes, panel discussions, presentations and the following technical tracks.

Track 1: EDA/Chip Manufacturer

Track 2: Equipment/Material/Foundry

Track 3: End User/Infrastructure/Telecommunications

Track 4: Cloud Services/Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Track 5: 5G-Enabled Mobility

SEMICON SEA 2021 will also feature public and private sector leaders in roundtable discussions on how the Southeast Asia semiconductor ecosystem can foster business and investment alliances. Speakers will share updates on the progress of various sectors in Southeast Asia in their digital transformation as well as their work to further the collective interest of players in all segments of electronics in the region.

Connect for Business

SEMICON SEA 2021 virtual exhibitions, Meet the Experts sessions and Online Business Matching programme will run through 27 August 2021.

Showcasing the latest innovations and solutions, the SEMICON SEA 2021 virtual exhibition will connect exhibitors with prospective customers for new business opportunities and partnerships. Back by popular demand after virtual SEMICON SEA 2020, the Online Business Matching programme will help connect exhibitors with potential technical buyers for dedicated one-on-one meetings.

The Search for Green Manufacturing and Innovation Solutions

With sustainability a critical business success factor, SEMI Southeast Asia will work closely with companies such as GlobalFoundries, Micron and Soitec to identify solutions partners in order to build a green manufacturing ecosystem as part of the Online Business Matching programme.

SEMI Southeast Asia will also organise the GlobalFoundries, Micron and Soitec Green Manufacturing Solution Search for U.S., Europe and Asia suppliers across three major solution fields at SEMICON SEA 2021: energy conservation, water conservation, and waste diversion.​​​​​​​

Career Opportunities

To grow the semiconductor industry’s talent pool, SEMICON SEA 2021 will also connect job seekers with semiconductor companies for career opportunities.

Source: http://www.semi.org