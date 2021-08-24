Researchers are Developing a Blood Substitute Made from a Novel Peptide Material

Lee Solomon, Assistant Professor, Chemistry and Biochemistry, and his collaborators are developing a blood substitute made from a novel peptide material which binds heme B-;the same protein cofactor found in human hemoglobin.

For this stage of their project, the researchers will optimize the material by changing the peptide sequence to promote stronger oxygen binding and help tune the environmental responses to be more aligned with physiological conditions.

These steps will serve as pilot studies for developing a next generation blood substitute that will help all Virginians suffering from hemorrhage-inducing injuries.

Solomon received $200,000 from the Commonwealth Health Research Board for this project. Funding began in July 2021 and will end in late June 2023.

Source: http://www.gmu.edu