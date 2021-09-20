Additive Manufacturing and its Challenges in the Aerospace Industry: 3rd Edition of the AAMS

On 22nd and 23rd September, the Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Summit (AAMS) the international business summit dedicated to Additive Manufacturing in the aerospace industry will bring together, during two days, at the MEETT in Toulouse, France, most of the key players in this field: manufacturers, suppliers, major companies, SMEs, small companies and researchers.

In December 2019, the AAMS had brought together 400 participants, representing 20 countries and 220 companies, and over 1,500 BtoB meetings had been organised.

Today, in the frame of the global economic crisis due to Covid 19, technology disruptions and therefore Additive Manufacturing are more important than ever in the aerospace industry, in the necessary transition towards the aircraft of tomorrow.

On this year’s programme: the market trends, the role of the aerospace sector, the positioning of France and Europe, the most promising technologies, how to finance investments....

The AAMS will consist in several key periods:

Panels;

Workshops, hosted by industry specialists from the Business and Research worlds, as well as experts from the Aerospace Valley competitiveness cluster; Privileged BtoB meetings, during the networking pauses.

The first day, 22nd September, will be dedicated to panels:

Introduction: Market trends analysis and development of 3D printing

FRANCE ADDITIVE - Christophe ESCHENBRENNER, President

Keynote: Safran Additive Manufacturing Campus: Unleash the additive revolution

SAFRAN ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING CAMPUS - Anne THENAISIE, Managing Director

Panel 1: Additive Manufacturing trends to watch in aerospace

AERNNOVA - Miguel Ángel CASTILLO, VP Technology Development

AIRBUS SAS - Stéphane BIANCO, Head of Additive Manufacturing Technology Materials Processes and Test

SAFRAN ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING CAMPUS – Anne THENAISIE, Managing Director

DASSAULT AVIATION – Mourad CHOHRA, Project Manager Composites Materials and Processes

ARIANEGROUP - Raphael SALAPETE, Additive Manufacturing R&D Project Leader

EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY - ESTEC - Thomas ROHR, Head of Materials and Processes Section

LIEBHERR-AEROSPACE AND TRANSPORTATION - Stefan PUFE, Director R&T

Panel 2: Outlook of polymer Additive Manufacturing in aerospace

ADAXIS - Emil JOHANSSON, CEO

ARKEMA - Philippe BUSSI, Kepstan® General Manager

CNES - Christian DURIN, Technologies, Materials & Processes Dept. Quality Assurance Sub-Directorate

DAHER - Stéphanie PORTET, R&T and Logistics Engineer

ERPRO GROUP - Gaël SPIRAL, Application Engineer and Facility Manager Toulouse

THALES ALENIA SPACE - Florent LEBRUN, Techno & Innovation Engineer

Keynote : Collins Aerospace strategy to produce certified aerospace parts

COLLINS AEROSPACE - Bill HADDAD, Director - Additive Design and Manufacturing

Panel 3: Hybrid 3D printing and factory 4.0: synergies between Additive Manufacturing and substractive manufacturing technologies

ADVANCED CENTER FOR AEROSPACE TECHNOLOGIES (CATEC) - Dr. Fernando LASAGNI, CTO Materials & Processes

4D Pioneers - Ingrid FLORENTIN, President & Co-Founder

FRAUNHOFER-IWS – Dr/Ing. Elena LOPEZ, Head of Division Additive Manufacturing

TECNALIA - Dr/Ing Amaia ALBERDI GURRUTXAGA, Head of Manufacturing Processes Group

TEI - TUSAS ENGINE INDUSTRIES - Uğur AKDOĞAN, Technical Leader/Indigenous Projects Manufacturing Engineering

The second day, 23rd September, will be focused on workshops and pre-programmed BtoB meetings.

The workshops will enable participants to meet representatives from MATERIALISE, SIEMENS SOFTWARE, HEXAGON, BURLOAK TECHNOLOGIES, METALPINE, PÔLE AEROSPACE VALLEY/REGION OCCITANIE...

Practical information:

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Summit

MEETT, Toulouse Exhibition and Convention Center / Hall 5

Avenue Concorde - 31840 Aussonne, France

Registration & detailed programme: http://www.france.additive-aerospace-summit.com/

Additive Manufacturing main facts:

Despite the global economic crisis due to Covid19, which will have an impact on the industry for another several years, the 3D printing industry has taken up the challenge of manufacturing, with a significant surge in 2020 in the medical sector, helping equipment shortage, at the turmoil of the pandemic.

US consultancy firm Wohlers Associates notes a 7.5% increase of industry in the world in 2020, or a market value of almost $12.8 Bn (vs. $11.8 Bn in 2019). Comparatively, it stood at $9.3 Bn in 2018 (SmarTech Publishing), and « only » $4.1 Bn in 2014…

Today, many companies are consolidating their use of 3D impression, and HP’s Digital Manufacturing Trends Report foresees ramp up of innovations in software aimed at improving productivity. Regarding materials, cost saving and environmental footprint reduction add up to the need for performance.

Nevertheless, entry costs and lack of knowledge can limit the introduction of Additive Manufacturing. AM’s industrial maturity will probably depend on hybridation, such as its full integration in manufacturing processes. In order to accelerate the introduction of 3D printing in all of the manufacturing ecosystem, machine capacity and coherence of 3D printed parts must also be developed for more than 80% of users... (Sculpteo - State of 3D Printing survey).

Finally, according to the Digital Manufacturing Trends Report, the most important innovations in terms of 3D impression in the coming 5 years should concern thermo-activated 4D printed parts.

