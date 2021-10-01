Fujifilm Establishes the Advanced Materials Strategy Headquarters

Designing and implementing cross-divisional strategy for further growth of the advanced materials business

TOKYO, September 30, 2021 – FUJIFILM Corporation (President and CEO, Representative Director Teiichi Goto) today announced the establishment of the Advanced Materials Strategy Headquarters on October 1, 2021 to further accelerate business growth in the field of advanced materials including semiconductor materials and display materials. The new Headquarters serves a cross-divisional strategy-building role in the field of advanced materials, promoting the development of new businesses and establishment of a robust business portfolio.

Under the medium-term management plan, VISION2023, Fujifilm positions advanced materials as a priority field alongside healthcare, and strives to expand business in this field. Today, Fujifilm promotes its business for advanced materials under five divisions: the Electronic Materials Business Division for supplying materials used in the process of manufacturing cutting-edge semiconductors, the Display Materials Business Division for dealing with materials used in LCD and OLED displays, the Industrial Products Division for deploying measurement films used in manufacturing processes and quality inspections and touch panel sensor films, the Fine Chemical Business Division that provides highly functional compounds and a wide range of reagents, and the Recording Media Products Division that supplies magnetic tapes for storing digital data to effectively manage exponential data growth.

The new Advanced Materials Strategy Headquarters brings together these five business divisions to draw up and implement overall cross-divisional strategy in the field of advanced materials. More specifically, the Headquarters further enhances the collaboration between the business divisions, draws up common themes for technological development, optimizes the use of management resources and promotes M&A or business partnership, thereby developing new businesses and building a robust business portfolio from a mid- to long-term perspective.

Fujifilm will work on bringing greater growth to the five businesses under the Advanced Materials Strategy Headquarters, and creating and commercializing new advanced materials at an early stage to accelerate the expansion of its advanced materials business.

Organizational structure for the advanced materials business field

Image credit: Fujifilm

Fujifilm has applied its advanced and diverse technologies, fostered through the photographic film business, to create advanced materials that lead to industrial advancement. The company will continue to develop and provide innovative and value-added advanced materials, thereby creating new industries and contributing to building a safe and secure society.