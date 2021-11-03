Freeman Technology has recently released 'Characterising Batch to Batch Variability in Gypsum Products'.

Gypsum powders are used in a variety of industries. The calcined powder reacts readily with water to form a slurry that can be worked into a desired shape before exothermically curing to form a solid mass.

A manufacturing method that processes the material to produce a consistent product is essential as even subtle variations between batches will lead to behavioural differences across the diverse range of applications.

This study uses the FT4 Powder Rheometer® (a universal powder tester) to accurately quantify differences in the properties of gypsum batches that impact process performance.

Copies are also available on request in Chinese and Japanese.

