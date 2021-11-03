Posted in | News | Minerals

Characterising Batch to Batch Variability in Gypsum Products

Freeman Technology has recently released 'Characterising Batch to Batch Variability in Gypsum Products'.

Gypsum powders are used in a variety of industries. The calcined powder reacts readily with water to form a slurry that can be worked into a desired shape before exothermically curing to form a solid mass.

​​​​​​​Image Credit: Freeman Technology

A manufacturing method that processes the material to produce a consistent product is essential as even subtle variations between batches will lead to behavioural differences across the diverse range of applications.

This study uses the FT4 Powder Rheometer® (a universal powder tester) to accurately quantify differences in the properties of gypsum batches that impact process performance.

Copies are also available on request in Chinese and Japanese.

Click here to read 'Characterising Batch to Batch Variability in Gypsum Products'.

