Posted in | News | Chemistry

Research Shows the Potential of Hydroxyapatite in Transition Metal Catalysis

Catalysts based on transition metals have been of particular interest in various fields of science for some time now. They are used in pharmaceuticals, natural products, chemicals, aromatic hydrocarbon hydrogenation, etc. An essential property of this type of catalysts is environmental friendliness and reusability. The most commonly used transition metal catalysts are rhodium, palladium, ruthenium, copper, nickel, and iron. Hydroxyapatite has recently been added to this list.

Related Stories

Hydroxyapatite (Ca10 (PO4) 6 (OH) 2, HAp), doped with various transition metals, is of great interest to scientists at Kazan Federal University in the context of its application in various fields. Also, hydroxyapatite is considered as a catalyst with a number of attractive properties. As the scientists explain, the paper contains a comprehensive analysis of the introduction of iron (II) and (III) into the HAp lattice using density functional theory (DFT) calculations.

"In this work, we consider the possible positions of the replacement of calcium ions by iron ions in hydroxyapatite. From the calculations, we obtain information about the positions in which impurity centers are most likely to sit, what happens with the structure, with the local environment, what bonds are formed in this case," says co-author Daria Shurtakova, Engineer at KFU's Laboratory of Magnetic Radio Spectroscopy and Quantum Electronics.

Scientists showed that the incorporation of Fe2+ in the Ca (1) and Ca (2) positions of HAp is energetically comparable, while Fe3+ is preferentially localized in the Ca (2) position.

Source: https://eng.kpfu.ru/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Providing Advanced Solutions for the Semiconductor Industry

In this interview, we will explore the need for advanced solutions to semiconductor manufacturing challenges as well as how Hardinge Inc. addresses various semiconductor manufacturing applications with innovative products.

Providing Advanced Solutions for the Semiconductor Industry
Raman Building Block 1064

Raman Building Block 1064

The Raman Building Block 1064 is comprised of the following necessary components: a spectrometer, a 1064 nm laser, a sampling probe, and other optional accessories.

From B&W Tek
Knife Mill GRINDOMIX GM 200

Knife Mill GRINDOMIX GM 200

The knife mill GRINDOMIX GM 200 has two sharp, robust blades and a powerful 1000 W motor, making it the ideal instrument for grinding and homogenizing foods and feeds.

From RETSCH GmbH
Atmospheric Pressure Ionization Mass Spectrometer (APIMS)

Atmospheric Pressure Ionization Mass Spectrometer (APIMS)

The Extrel VeraSpec Atmospheric Pressure Ionization Mass Spectrometer (APIMS) is designed for reliable and repeatable low parts-per-trillion detection limits for contamination control in Ultra-High Purity (UHP) gases used in semiconductor and other high-tech industrial applications.

From Extrel CMS, LLC

Sponsored Content

Graphene

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »