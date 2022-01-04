4B Releases ATEX-version of Milli-Temp 4-20 mA Bearing Temperature Sensor

4B has just launched an ATEX version of its popular Milli-Temp, a loop powered analogue sensor with a 4-20 mA linear output that is scaled across a temperature range for continuous temperature monitoring.

4B Milli-Temp sensor. Image Credit: 4B Braime Components Ltd.

The Milli-Temp series can be used on any application where bearing temperature monitoring is needed.

The sensor has been designed to allow the depth of the probe to be adjustable depending on the application.

This adjustability allows the tip of the probe to be placed in the optimal position for monitoring bearing temperature and also enables verification using the 4B ADB Tester.

The sensor screws directly into the bearing housing using the threads of the existing grease zerk. The body of the Milli-Temp has an integrated zerk, allowing lubrication of the bearing without the need to remove the sensor. The sensors are supplied with a 3m cable. The connections are not polarity sensitive therefore special connection requirements are eliminated, and the cable can be extended in the field.

Product Highlights

One Body Design - provides a 4-20 mA output provided directly from the sensor, eliminating the need for an external transmitter

Rated to -40 Degrees

Small Probe Diameter Allows Easy Grease Flow

Probe lengths 50mm, 75mm, 100mm, 150mm, 200mm

Approved for explosive atmospheres:

ATEX and IECEx Zones 20, 21 & 22 for dust

PRODUCT LINKS:

Webpage - https://go4b.co.uk/products/electronic-monitoring-equipment/bearing-temperature-sensors/milli-temp-series-bearing

Datasheet - https://go4b.co.uk/sites/default/files/documents/electronics/datasheets/millitemp-datasheet-ex_uk.pdf

Source: https://go4b.co.uk/