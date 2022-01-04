Posted in | News | New Product

4B Releases ATEX-version of Milli-Temp 4-20 mA Bearing Temperature Sensor

4B has just launched an ATEX version of its popular Milli-Temp, a loop powered analogue sensor with a 4-20 mA linear output that is scaled across a temperature range for continuous temperature monitoring.

4B Milli-Temp sensor. Image Credit: 4B Braime Components Ltd.

The Milli-Temp series can be used on any application where bearing temperature monitoring is needed.

Related Stories

The sensor has been designed to allow the depth of the probe to be adjustable depending on the application.

This adjustability allows the tip of the probe to be placed in the optimal position for monitoring bearing temperature and also enables verification using the 4B ADB Tester.

The sensor screws directly into the bearing housing using the threads of the existing grease zerk. The body of the Milli-Temp has an integrated zerk, allowing lubrication of the bearing without the need to remove the sensor. The sensors are supplied with a 3m cable. The connections are not polarity sensitive therefore special connection requirements are eliminated, and the cable can be extended in the field.

Product Highlights

  • One Body Design - provides a 4-20 mA output provided directly from the sensor, eliminating the need for an external transmitter
  • Rated to -40 Degrees
  • Small Probe Diameter Allows Easy Grease Flow
  • Probe lengths 50mm, 75mm, 100mm, 150mm, 200mm
  • Approved for explosive atmospheres:
  • ATEX and IECEx Zones 20, 21 & 22 for dust

PRODUCT LINKS:

Webpage - https://go4b.co.uk/products/electronic-monitoring-equipment/bearing-temperature-sensors/milli-temp-series-bearing

Datasheet - https://go4b.co.uk/sites/default/files/documents/electronics/datasheets/millitemp-datasheet-ex_uk.pdf

Source: https://go4b.co.uk/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    4B Braime Components Ltd.. (2022, January 12). 4B Releases ATEX-version of Milli-Temp 4-20 mA Bearing Temperature Sensor. AZoM. Retrieved on January 12, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57881.

  • MLA

    4B Braime Components Ltd.. "4B Releases ATEX-version of Milli-Temp 4-20 mA Bearing Temperature Sensor". AZoM. 12 January 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57881>.

  • Chicago

    4B Braime Components Ltd.. "4B Releases ATEX-version of Milli-Temp 4-20 mA Bearing Temperature Sensor". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57881. (accessed January 12, 2022).

  • Harvard

    4B Braime Components Ltd.. 2022. 4B Releases ATEX-version of Milli-Temp 4-20 mA Bearing Temperature Sensor. AZoM, viewed 12 January 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57881.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Sponsored Content

Graphene

Graphene: The Future of Solar Cells?

Graphene: The Future of Solar Cells?

Solar energy has been at the forefront of nations' efforts to develop new technologies, and scientists are continuously looking for new methods to develop efficient energy-generating systems.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »