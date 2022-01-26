For close-up inspection tasks in high radiation environments. Resolve Optics offers both a standard range as well as customer specified fixed focus radiation resistant lenses.

Mark Pontin, Managing Director of Resolve Optics commented “Over the last 20 years we have supplied hundreds of radiation-resistant camera and sensor lenses for monitoring radioactive processes in nuclear power, reprocessing and waste storage plants. Where an application does not require the versatility of a zoom lens – a fixed focus lens can be more compact and lightweight as well as being more cost effective.

He added “Producing clear, sharp images free of a strong yellow tint has traditionally been a limiting issue when using radiation resistant lenses on colour cameras. To provide a solution for this problem, we developed the Model 313 - a 25 mm focal length (f 1.4) fixed focus radiation resistant lens. Using specially selected glasses with the least amount of yellow tint, so that the image would be as natural as possible, the Model 313 offers excellent non-browning performance in environments subject to radiation”.

Manufactured to the highest quality standards from cerium doped glass, Resolve Optics range of fixed focus non browning lenses can withstand radiation exposure of up to 100 kGy (100,000,000 rads) and temperatures up to 55 degrees centigrade without discoloration. Starting from these proven fixed focus lens designs – Resolve Optics is also to quickly design and produce custom fixed focus radiation resistant lenses fully optimised to production the best results from your camera or sensor.

