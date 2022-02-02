Posted in | News | Plastics and Polymers | Materials Analysis

An Overview of Wood-Polymer Composites

Once recovered, wood waste can be combined with plastics to form wood-plastic composites, which have a wide scope of potential uses. A paper published in Polymers has explored this subject.

Study: A Critical Review on Wood-Based Polymer Composites: Processing, Properties, and Prospects. Image Credit: Krashenitsa Dmitrii/Shutterstock.com

One of the central elements of the circular economy concept is the value-added utilization of waste streams by industry. For example, recovering and recycling wood waste from construction and demolished structures is envisioned as a key part of achieving circularity in the construction industry.

The Study

The new study published in Polymers has presented a critical review of wood-polymer composites and current literature. The review focuses on the processing of these materials along with additives, including wood flour and various mechanical, morphological, and structural properties of these important materials.

The review also highlights the various commercial applications of wood-polymer composites, including architecture, marine, automotive, and defense applications. By presenting this critical review, the authors have provided a knowledge base for future applications and research perspectives on wood-polymer composites.

Wood-Polymer Composites

Wood is a natural, sustainable material that is utilized by numerous industries for its mechanical, physical, and chemical properties. The hierarchical structure of wood influences its structural performance. However, in its natural form it has limited commercial utility.

Wood, in microfiber and powder form, can be combined with other materials to make composites with enhanced mechanical and physical performance. Amongst these composite materials, wood-polymer composites have been studied extensively in recent years. Polymers typically added to these composites include rayon, polyamide, and latex.

Advantages of wood-polymer composites include resistance to harmful organisms such as insects and fungi, cost-effective and efficient production methods, sustainability, high relative stiffness, and high dimensional stability over the course of their lifetime. They have proven especially useful for replacing natural wood in applications that are exposed to elevated levels of moisture, such as planks and cladding, due to superior waterproofing elements in the composite material.

Additionally, they have found application in soundproofing and the automotive industry, as well as additives for fuel, replacing non-renewable coal resources. The sustainability of wood-polymer composites can be enhanced even further if the polymer is derived from a recycled source.

Disadvantages of Wood-Polymer Composites

Related Stories

On the other hand, there are some disadvantages to these composite materials. Firstly, the selection of available matrixes is limited. Additionally, natural fibers can be combustible at elevated temperatures and can degrade naturally over time (inorganic additives such as aluminum and magnesium sulfate have been studied to improve the resistance of composites.) It is also broadly acknowledged that only plastics which have a low melting point can be used as composite materials.

Figure 3. Adhesives for wood composites.

Adhesives for wood composites. Image Credit: Ramesh, M et al., Polymers

Viable polymers are limited, mainly including polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, Styrofoam, polycaprolactone, and a few others. Other polymers have been explored in recent studies, such as thermoplastic polyurethane and polylactic acid. Bio-based adhesives such as lignin and tannin can also be used as additives in composites. Current studies have discussed the complete replacement of synthetic polymers with organic alternatives.

Additionally, wood-polymer composites can be brittle and display unsatisfactory strength and stiffness unless coupling agents and toughening agents are introduced into their matrices. Their efficacy can be greatly improved by the introduction of bonding chemicals. Some authors in the current literature have reported a 40% increase in stiffness, a doubling of impact resistance, increased density, and a two to fourfold increase in tensile and flexural strength by using correctly recruited pairing entities.

Wood-Polymer Composite Processing

Wood-polymer composites can be manufactured using several commonly available thermoplastic processing techniques such as extrusion and injection molding. However, these processes have limited scope, so research is ongoing into alternative processing methods. In order to improve the processing of wood-polymer composites, rheological categorization techniques are commonly employed in research to evaluate the influence of formulation and processing parameters on the properties of finished products.

A challenge in wood-polymer composite processing is achieving the optimal wood/polymer mix. Ineffective or excessive mixing can cause damage to the wood and polymer fibers, and the extent of blending is a critical parameter for achieving the optimal mechanical performance of finished products.

In Summary

Summing up, the new study published online in Polymers presents a comprehensive critical review of current research perspectives, commercial uses, processing methodologies, and material characterizations of wood-polymer composites. The authors have provided a significant knowledge base for future research into the manufacture of commercially viable composite materials with enhanced properties.

Wood-polymer composite materials offer significant potential for improving the sustainability and eco-friendliness of sectors such as the construction and automotive industries. The possibility of using waste materials improves the circularity of multiple industries and reduces the need for virgin resource utilization. Future research directions in this area should prove interesting.

Further Reading

Ramesh, M et al. (2022) A Critical Review on Wood-Based Polymer Composites: Processing, Properties, and Prospects [online] Polymers 14(3) 589 | mdpi.com. Available at: https://www.mdpi.com/2073-4360/14/3/589

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Reginald Davey

Written by

Reginald Davey

Reg Davey is a freelance copywriter and editor based in Nottingham in the United Kingdom. Writing for News Medical represents the coming together of various interests and fields he has been interested and involved in over the years, including Microbiology, Biomedical Sciences, and Environmental Science.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Davey, Reginald. (2022, February 02). An Overview of Wood-Polymer Composites. AZoM. Retrieved on February 03, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58094.

  • MLA

    Davey, Reginald. "An Overview of Wood-Polymer Composites". AZoM. 03 February 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58094>.

  • Chicago

    Davey, Reginald. "An Overview of Wood-Polymer Composites". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58094. (accessed February 03, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Davey, Reginald. 2022. An Overview of Wood-Polymer Composites. AZoM, viewed 03 February 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58094.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Powering Next-Generation Electronics with Recovered Lithium

AZoM speaks to Professor Yi Cui and Dr. Fang Liu about their groundbreaking research into lithium batteries. The researchers have found a way to revitalize 'dead' lithium in batteries and hope that their work will make way for extended battery life and less battery wastage.

Powering Next-Generation Electronics with Recovered Lithium

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

Constructing a Nuclear Submarine

Constructing a Nuclear Submarine

Advanced materials have been one of the cornerstones of nuclear submarine development, and this article will provide an analysis of the subject.

Producing Bioprinting Material with Microbes

Producing Bioprinting Material with Microbes

In the latest advance in bioprinting, researchers have developed a new microbial ink (ink made from bacteria) that deploys microbes as miniature factories for bioprinting applications.

How Can AI Overcome 3D Printing Defects?

How Can AI Overcome 3D Printing Defects?

A growing number of academic and industrial research groups regard the integration of artificial intelligence-based algorithms into the 3D printing process as a promising approach to improve the quality and efficiency of 3D printing technology.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »