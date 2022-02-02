Posted in | News | Sustainable Technologies

Mantec Technical Ceramics Stride Toward Greener Future

The UK manufacturer Mantec Technical Ceramics has taken great strides forward in terms of environmental impact, with the announcement that three of its energy-saving ranges have now been officially classified as Carbon Neutral Products, as certified by the leading international validation body, ClimatePartner.

Image Credit: Mantec Technical Ceramics

The refractory products involved are Ultralite free-flowing loose-fill media – non-hazardous, inert, thermally efficient insulation materials most commonly used in cars in tunnel kilns. Ultralite is produced at Mantec’s facility in Stoke-on-Trent, UK, using a special, proprietary process.

Sales director Mark Berrisford said: “We have been working closely with ClimatePartner for quite some time and I’m proud to announce that Ultralite ULF 10, 12, and 14 are now classified as Carbon Neutral Products. We are passionate about reducing our global footprint and this initiative, achieved by comprehensive emissions analysis and then offsetting, is just the first step towards the ultimate goal of Net-Zero. To the best of my knowledge, we are the first UK precision ceramics/refractories manufacturer to attain Carbon Neutral certification.”

Related Stories

ClimatePartner operates with a multi-national team and explains that carbon neutrality means that the carbon footprint of a company’s product has been calculated on the basis of internationally recognized standards and fully offset by supporting global climate action projects.

The certification that is issued after thorough analysis relies on what is referred to as ‘system boundaries’. System boundaries indicate which life cycle stages of a product have been made carbon neutral. The following sections were taken into account for Ultralite:

• Material acquisition and pre-processing

• Production

• Distribution (to the initial customer)

• End-of-Life

Each carbon offset – such as that now established by Mantec – has its own unique ID number. This, together with associated web links, now features on Ultralite packaging, meaning users can read about CO2 emissions associated with the products, the reduction initiatives in place, and the carbon offset projects supported. In Mantec’s case, this involves investment in an exciting afforestation program in Rio Kama in eastern Nicaragua. Already, a million plants of a native species of giant clumping bamboo have been planted.

In contrast to cutting trees, harvesting this bamboo does not kill the plant. Once fully mature, selective poles are harvested from each clump, leaving enough time for other poles to regenerate. Thus the carbon stored within the bamboo becomes a permanent sink, with the clumps having a lifetime of 80 years. The bamboo from the plantations forms the base for a broad range of sustainable, deforestation-free products such as fibers or building materials.

The wider efforts being made by Mantec in terms of improving environmental sustainability and performance are aided in this case by some of the principal characteristics of the Ultralite material. It contains no refractory ceramic fibres (RCFs) and so is safe and easy to handle. It is also stable at high temperatures (up to 1450°C/2640°F in the case of ULF 14) and does not degrade in use, therefore meaning that it can be reused time and again, for instance after kiln car repairs and maintenance have taken place.

When it does reach the end of its useful life – and, impressively, this can be as long as 10 years in certain circumstances – because Ultralite is not classified as a hazardous waste, it can be safely disposed of to landfill.

There is a virtuous circle being established here,” added Mark, “as this carbon neutral certification process improves our own environmental credentials, while at the same time contributing to similar efforts being made by our customers. Additionally, Ultralite itself can bring energy savings of up to 40% in kiln car bases, further contributing to the ceramic industry’s reduced carbon footprint.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Mantec Technical Ceramics. (2022, February 02). Mantec Technical Ceramics Stride Toward Greener Future. AZoM. Retrieved on February 03, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58102.

  • MLA

    Mantec Technical Ceramics. "Mantec Technical Ceramics Stride Toward Greener Future". AZoM. 03 February 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58102>.

  • Chicago

    Mantec Technical Ceramics. "Mantec Technical Ceramics Stride Toward Greener Future". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58102. (accessed February 03, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Mantec Technical Ceramics. 2022. Mantec Technical Ceramics Stride Toward Greener Future. AZoM, viewed 03 February 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58102.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Powering Next-Generation Electronics with Recovered Lithium

AZoM speaks to Professor Yi Cui and Dr. Fang Liu about their groundbreaking research into lithium batteries. The researchers have found a way to revitalize 'dead' lithium in batteries and hope that their work will make way for extended battery life and less battery wastage.

Powering Next-Generation Electronics with Recovered Lithium

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

Constructing a Nuclear Submarine

Constructing a Nuclear Submarine

Advanced materials have been one of the cornerstones of nuclear submarine development, and this article will provide an analysis of the subject.

Producing Bioprinting Material with Microbes

Producing Bioprinting Material with Microbes

In the latest advance in bioprinting, researchers have developed a new microbial ink (ink made from bacteria) that deploys microbes as miniature factories for bioprinting applications.

How Can AI Overcome 3D Printing Defects?

How Can AI Overcome 3D Printing Defects?

A growing number of academic and industrial research groups regard the integration of artificial intelligence-based algorithms into the 3D printing process as a promising approach to improve the quality and efficiency of 3D printing technology.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »