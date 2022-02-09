Comparison of Mass Spectrometry Sample Preparation Methods for Nylon 6,6 Analysis

BioChromato has published a technical note that compares using Evolved Gas Analysis (EGA) and Thermal Desorption (DART) sample preparation methods for Mass Spectrometry analysis of Nylon 6,6.

Image Credit: BioChromato

Synthesized by polycondensation of hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid – Nylon 6,6 is a polyamide or nylon that is commonly used in the textile and plastic industries. Nylon 6,6 is a polymer of choice when high mechanical strength, rigidity, good stability under heat and/or chemical resistance are required. In this new technical note the authors compare ionRocket-DART®-MS to EGA-MS for analysis of Nylon 6,6 samples.

Image Credit: BioChromato

Evolved Gas Analysis has traditionally been used as a mass spectrometry sample preparation technique for polymers, plastics, and fibres. However, analysis by EGA-MS generates fragment ions and requires a database to confirm the identity of the mass fragments.

By comparison, the authors demonstrate how using ionRocket-DART/MS you can observe the parent ion without fragment ions because DART is a soft ionization technique. Consequently, ionRocket-DART/MS can provide qualitative analysis even if customers cannot find an objective mass fragment within their EGA/MS database.

The ionRocket is a temperature-heating device for direct thermal desorption and pyrolysis of samples, prior to ionization and analysis by mass spectrometry. Using ionRocket a temperature gradient from ambient up to 600 ºC can be achieved in just a few minutes. This enables polymers, plastics, and fibres to be pyrolyzed and then introduced into the DART®-MS gas stream.

Source: https://biochromato.com/