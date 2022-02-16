Posted in | News | Energy | Materials Science

Researchers Develop a Simple Hydrocarbon Molecule with a Logic Gate Function

Feb 16 2022Reviewed by Bethan Davies

Scientists from Lund University, Sweden, successfully developed a simple hydrocarbon molecule with a logic gate function, quite similar to that in transistors, in a single molecule.

Researchers Develop a Simple Hydrocarbon Molecule with a Logic Gate Function.
Illustration of electrons transferred between aromatic and non-aromatic rings in a hydrocarbon molecule. Image Credit: Daniel Strand/Jonas Ahlstedt.

In the forthcoming days, the breakthrough could help develop electric components on a molecular scale. The study has been reported in the Nature Communications journal.

The manufacture of very small components is a significant challenge in both research and development. One example is transistors — the smaller they are, the quicker and more energy-efficient the computers become.

However, is there a limit to how small logic gates can turn out to be? Is it feasible to make electric machines on a molecular scale? The answer is perhaps yes, from a chemistry research group at Lund University.

We have developed a simple hydrocarbon molecule that changes its form, and at the same time goes from insulating to conductive, when exposed to electric potential. The successful formula was to design a so-called anti-aromatic ring in a molecule so that it becomes more robust and can both receive and relay electrons.

Daniel Strand, Chemistry Researcher, Lund University

Related Stories

Most organic molecules consist of aromatic benzene rings, that is, flat rings composed of six carbon atoms. A simple example is graphene. But such molecules do not alter shape or properties when subjected to electric potential.

Hence the researchers chose to look at hydrocarbons that are made up of rings having eight carbon atoms. These are anti-aromatic and bent into a tub shape. If two electrons are inserted into such a molecule, it flattens and goes from insulating to conducting — a function similar to that of a transistor that switches from 0 to 1.

A unique aspect of the molecules is that they are so simple. They only consist only of carbon and hydrogen atoms which makes them easier to produce synthetically.

Daniel Strand, Chemistry Researcher, Lund University

The breakthrough implies that scientists could currently think about how to design both electrical switches and new mechanical systems at the single-molecule level with the help of anti-aromatic hydrocarbons.

Molecules that change form in response to electric potential lead to exciting possibilities. One can imagine energy-efficient computer architectures and in the future perhaps electric machines on a molecular scale.

Daniel Strand, Chemistry Researcher, Lund University

The study performed was an interdisciplinary collaboration between research teams in analytical, organic and theoretical chemistry as well as chemical physics at Lund University and the University of Copenhagen.

Journal Reference:

Tasić, M., et al. (2022) Electro-mechanically switchable hydrocarbons based on [8]annulenes. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28384-8.

Source: https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

Constructing a Nuclear Submarine

Constructing a Nuclear Submarine

Advanced materials have been one of the cornerstones of nuclear submarine development, and this article will provide an analysis of the subject.

Producing Bioprinting Material with Microbes

Producing Bioprinting Material with Microbes

In the latest advance in bioprinting, researchers have developed a new microbial ink (ink made from bacteria) that deploys microbes as miniature factories for bioprinting applications.

How Can AI Overcome 3D Printing Defects?

How Can AI Overcome 3D Printing Defects?

A growing number of academic and industrial research groups regard the integration of artificial intelligence-based algorithms into the 3D printing process as a promising approach to improve the quality and efficiency of 3D printing technology.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »