LIBS Still Works After Fall — Are You Kidding?

Some companies invest in a powerful analyzer and then keep it in the box because they are afraid to use it. They are plagued by fears: What if someone drops it? How much will it cost to repair? This is like buying a luxury car and keeping it in the garage — and Junior is definitely not driving it.

Image credit: SciAps

Well, when you buy one of SciAps analyzers, it’s like purchasing all the speed and power of a high-performance sports car and then happily handing it over to Junior. You’ll have the confidence to work with a smart, intuitive, durable analyzer that won’t cost a fortune in repairs.

LIBS Still Works Play

Video credit: SciAps

You’ve heard about the XRF drop test from a 35-foot tower onto concrete. And about the XRF oops test with a 275-pound tool cabinet. Both analyzers still worked and cost little to repair. The newest success story in our “are you kidding me?” or “did I do that?” series comes from a SciAps customer using a classic Z-200 LIBS analyzer.

This customer was testing aluminum when he slipped and fell with the analyzer still in his hand. On his way down, the analyzer struck an object and snapped in two. The handle was still in his hand and the rest of the analyzer was hanging off of it. Guess what? Not only did the analyzer still work in that condition, but the customer also only paid $900 for the housing replacement. Neither the customer nor his wallet was hurt in the fall.

Go ahead. Make that investment in a SciAps analyzer—the one you won’t be afraid to use.