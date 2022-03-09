New Interface Software Gives Improved Functionality for Atrato Flowmeter

Titan Enterprises launches their advanced interface software for the Atrato® ultrasonic flowmeters.

The Atrato line of patented ultrasonic inline flowmeters consists of four models operating over a flow range of 2 ml per minute up to 20 litres per minute. The USB connection gives the Atrato computer interface capability, enabling the user to directly monitor the flow rate being measured and alter the operating parameters using a PC.

Titan’s development of the Atrato’s new interface software features four key functionality improvements:

The ability to connect, configure and operate multiple Atrato flowmeters on a computer simultaneously whilst minimising CPU usage. Additional capability to run simple local and remote-control batching operations using an inbuilt relay. Remote start / restart capability for long shut-down periods. The ability to increase signal gain via the software for liquids with poor acoustic properties.

The Atrato interface software enables the user to log the flow data directly via the USB. This data-logging capability gives a continuous picture of the flow characteristics of the system being monitored, such as flow, alarms, relay and pulse. The upgrade integrates developments in both the Atrato’s internal software and the PC interface software, providing a combination of increased versatility and advanced operational features, giving a convenient platform for users to integrate into their processes or systems and supporting better diagnostic capability.

Neil Hannay, Senior R&D Engineer with Titan Enterprises, says: “We are continually pushing our product design and performance windows and we are confident these latest software improvements for our ultrasonic flowmeters will be welcomed by our customers.”

The rugged, clean bore construction of Titan’s Atrato ultrasonic flowmeter makes it the perfect choice for a broad range of low liquid flow applications. Operating with excellent accuracy over wide flow ranges, the Atrato flowmeters are industry proven with good chemical compatibility, ideal for laboratory applications, cooling equipment, pharmaceutical, chemical and petrochemical processes, water and OEM high precision applications. With no moving parts, mechanical wear is virtually eliminated, critical for long-life and repeatability and reducing the requirement for recalibration.

Taking advantage of proprietary embedded signal processing software developed by Titan Enterprises, both viscous and non-viscous liquids can be routinely measured precisely. The low flows that the Atrato flowmeter is capable of measuring vary from laminar to turbulent and are highly immune from viscosity. With unparalleled turndown, repeatability, and linearity, the Atrato can monitor flow over a range of 250:1. Using the Atrato USB port, users can now directly connect their laptop PC to multiple flowmeters and monitor the rate and total flow while also being able to alter a selection of operating parameters.

The Atrato interface software is supplied with the flow meters and can also be downloaded from Titan’s website. Although the upgraded software is ‘backward compatible’ and will work with older Atrato models, not all the new features will be accessible.

