Posted in | News | Nanomaterials and Nanotechnology | Biomaterials

Turning Cellulose in Eucalyptus Pulp into Plastic Substitutes

​​​​​​​Chula Master in Engineering student's research on turning the cellulose in eucalyptus pulp into plastic substitutes with added antiseptic property hopes to help lower cost, and branch out into various environmental and human-friendly products.

In a basic science classroom, we know cellulose as the main structure of plant cell membranes made by photosynthesis in nature. Cellulose is very absorbent, highly flexible, biodegradable, and not toxic to human cells. But, in a chemical engineering lab, "cellulose" can be more versatile.

"With these strengths, cellulose has been a topic of interest among researchers as one of the bio-based materials that can substitute plastic," explained Mr. Bundhit Siripalawuttichai, a master's degree student in Chemical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University who has researched "Cellulose Nanocrystals and Amorphous Cellulose from Natural Fiber for Commercial Application".

Related Stories

Previously, pineapple leaves and bagasse were agricultural byproducts used to be processed into industrial grade cellulose, but at a very high cost, and the process generates too much pollution. As a result, Bundhit chose to do his research on creating cellulose from bleached eucalyptus pulp to solve those problems.

"Normally, cellulose production uses agricultural byproducts like pineapple leaves or bagasse. The production process requires cleaning and bleaching the materials using prolonged heat, together with a lot of chemicals generating a tremendous amount of waste. The cost is high and, therefore, not commercially sound.

"So, for the research, we chose to use bleached eucalyptus pulp, which is readily available locally, and inexpensive. We can eliminate the cleaning and bleaching steps because these have already been done at the paper mills," said Bundhit.

Eucalyptus pulp is a base material in the paper industry. It can be manufactured locally, does not cost much, and can be applied and add value to other products, such as packaging for medical equipment, or wastewater treatment.

"Apart from this, we mix in Cellulose ZnO Nanocomposite and Cellulose silver phosphate Nanocomposite for antiseptic property and enhanced adherence to surfaces." 

With these added properties, Bundhit believes that cellulose from eucalyptus can be expanded into a wide range of products such as spray for clothing and sanitary masks, acne patches, antibacterial wound patches, antifungal food packaging to prolong food shelf life, and supplements for environmentally friendly wastewater treatment processes.

Source: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Converting Carbon to Key Chemicals with Bacteria

AZoM speaks to Michael Jewett, a researcher at Northwestern University, about a novel process using bacteria to capture CO2 and convert it into the useful commercial chemicals acetone and isopropanol. This could bring us closer to a circular bioeconomy in the chemical sector.

Converting Carbon to Key Chemicals with Bacteria

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

This article provides an end-of-life assessment of lithium-ion batteries, focusing on the recycling of an ever-growing amount of spent Li-Ion batteries in order to work toward a sustainable and circular approach to battery use and reuse.

What Materials are Used to Make Solar Panels?

What Materials are Used to Make Solar Panels?

This article provides an overview of the materials that are used to produce photovoltaic cells for the production of renewable energy, as well as new research that proposes the use of novel materials.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »