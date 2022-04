KYZEN, the global leader in innovative environmentally friendly cleaning chemistries, will exhibit in Hall 4, Stand 138 at SMTconnect, scheduled to take place May 10-12, 2022 in Nuremberg. The KYZEN team will showcase the company’s newest aqueous cleaning solution, AQUANOX® A4626.

AQUANOX A4626 is designed to quickly remove the latest polymeric no-clean flux residues, while providing superior results on traditional lead-free and eutectic tin-lead residues as well. It has a long tank life and is safe for multi-pass applications. As with all of KYZEN's AQUANOX products, AQUANOX A4626 is eco-friendly, low VOC and compatible with today’s cleaning equipment.

KYZEN products and cleaning experts have always been focused on the process so you can be sure the newest AQUANOX product will fit into your production line. Adding KYZEN's Process Control System or the KYZEN Analyst paired with KYZEN Analyst Data Services will complete the optimization and provide you with a worry-free process.

Source: http://www.kyzen.com/